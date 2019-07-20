Civic Center sets auditions for Christmas show

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center will hold auditions for its eighth annual “A Robeson County Christmas Show” production on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, the show is a holiday musical revue that features a talented cast of local singers and dancers, with special appearances by Elsa, The Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, and of course Santa Claus.

The theater is seeking seven female dancers, the Civettes, and eight children who are mature, effervescent, spirited and who can dance, sing and take direction well.

Children’s audition will be held Aug. 9 at 6 p.m., and auditions for the Civettes will be Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. Potential callbacks will be set for Aug. 11.

Children should come prepared to sing a Christmas song that demonstrates their vocal ability and be prepared to learn a dance combination. Appropriate dance attire and shoes are recommended. The Civettes should come prepared to learn a dance combination.

Auditions will be held at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. Rehearsals will begin in late August, with show dates Dec. 12 through Dec. 15, and school shows dates Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

For more information, contact Stage Manager Jonathan Brewington at 910-738-4339 or via email at [email protected]

