Local Girl Scouts’ hard work earns them Universal reward

July 20, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
The Girl Scout Troop 3588, based in St. Pauls, recently spent a week in Orlando at Universal Studios, the Island of Adventure and SeaWorld after raising money from Girl Scout cookie sales. The highlight of the trip was the behind-the-scenes Special FX Tour.

ST. PAULS — Girl Scout Troop 3588 recently spent a week in Orlando thanks to its members’ hard work and determination with raising money through cookie sales.

They were able to spend three days between Universal Studios and Island of Adventure, and a day at SeaWorld. The highlight of the trip was the behind-the-scenes Special FX Tour. The tour showcased how all of the props were made, special effects makeup and the possibilities of filming onsite. The group also took part in a NBC Studio tour, with Jimmy Fallon ride and an up close adventure with the Mummy ride.

They also had the opportunity to meet a native of Robeson County, Eric Hunt, who graduated from South Robeson High School. Hunt is the senior director of Creative Design and has worked on many projects all over the world. He currently is working on a project at Universal Studios Beijing. His latest completed project is Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure. Hunt spoke with the troop about his passion to succeed in the arts and how he started out working in construction and living out of hotels to provide for his family while looking to get his break in the arts industry in Florida.

“Eric has inspired the girls to pursue their dreams, whatever they may be, and know that they can be achieved through hard work and determination,” Troop Leader Crystal Edge said.

The Girl Scout Troop 3588, based in St. Pauls, recently spent a week in Orlando at Universal Studios, the Island of Adventure and SeaWorld after raising money from Girl Scout cookie sales. The highlight of the trip was the behind-the-scenes Special FX Tour.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Universal-Tour-1.jpgThe Girl Scout Troop 3588, based in St. Pauls, recently spent a week in Orlando at Universal Studios, the Island of Adventure and SeaWorld after raising money from Girl Scout cookie sales. The highlight of the trip was the behind-the-scenes Special FX Tour.

Staff report