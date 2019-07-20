‘Wilmington on Fire’ next installment of Civic Center’s ‘Films that Matter’ series

LUMBERTON — A screening of the documentary film “Wilmington on Fire” will take place at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

The screening of the 89-minute film is part of the theater’s “Films That Matter” series.

In 1898, Wilmington was North Carolina’s largest city, with a majority black population, a thriving black middle class, and a biracial Republican-Populist fusion government. On Nov. 10, an armed mob of Democrat-backed white supremacists opened fire on African-American neighborhoods, slaughtering hundreds and driving thousands out of the city for good.

In a five-year passion project that consumed all his resources, director Christopher Everett amassed rare photographs, original research and testimonies from historians and descendants of the victims to uncover a shocking event that marked a turning point in the politics of the post-Reconstruction South.

A question-and-answer session with Everett will follow the screening.

Tickets are $5 with general seating and can be purchased from noon to 5:30 p.m. weekdays at the theater or at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Contact the theater at 910-738-4339 for more information.

Go to the theater’s website at http://www.carolinaciviccenter.com for a preview video of the film.

Staff report