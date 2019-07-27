Prospect High School class of 1959 celebrates 60th anniversary

July 27, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
Shown is the Prospect High School class of 1959. The class members recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of their graduation in St. Anna Community. They were joined by Kimberly Fuqua, a student from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the recipient of an endowed scholarship for which the class raised money.

PEMBROKE — The Prospect High School class of 1959 recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of their graduation in St. Anna Community.

The class of only 27 students included people who became successful in business, ministry, education and many more fields of endeavor. At the reunion held in June, they remembered the classmates they have lost, including former Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arthur Oxendine.

Another event highlight was the accomplishment of raising $3,000 in extra funding for the endowed scholarship they established at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. This scholarship gives a student studying Education the opportunity to study abroad for a semester. The most recent recipient, Kimberly Fuqua, was a guest at the reunion and shared the story of her experience studying at Canterbury in England.

The Prospect Class of 1959 got their kicks that day by telling stories of the past, especially how they raised money for their trip to Washington, D.C. They had people donate chickens so they could cook them and serve a fundraising dinner.

