Taco celebration is Sept. 21 at the Crown Coliseum

LUMBERTON — The director of the Robeson County Planetarium, like most Americans who are old enough, can vividly remember what happened on July 20, 1969 — a half century ago today.

“It’s a moment I’ll never forget as long as I’m alive,” Ken Brandt said.

About 600 million people watched as Neil Armstrong took the first step on the moon that day 50 years ago, according to Reference.com. During the televised moon landing, audiences watched Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin plant an American flag in the moon’s surface during the Apollo 11 mission.

Brandt, 11 at the time, was among those 600 million. He was at a camp for underprivileged children in upstate New York. The camp’s counselor had been talking up the world-changing event that afternoon, Brandt said.

“It was exciting, like before the Super Bowl begins,” Brandt said. “You know the game is going to start this afternoon so you get excited about.”

The camp director decided that all of the campers would watch the landing in the cafeteria.

“We’re looking at a TV about the the size of your laptop and there’s about 200 of us in the cafeteria,” Brandt said. “But everyone was really excited. This is something we’ve never seen before.”

Brandt said he mostly remembers the wait.

“You hear all of the chatter about Houston the Eagle has landed, and then he signs off and says ‘we’re gonna be busy for a minute,” Brandt said. “That minute turned into 6 and a half hours.

“Finally, at around 10:30, Neil comes out of the capsule and comes down the ladder. And all of a sudden, we’re getting these really grainy black and whites of the moon.”

The mission was something that had been brewing for years. Brandt said schools were getting more and more focused on the astronomy in those years leading up to the event.

“There had been teaching on the Cold War and the space race for years leading up to this,” Brandt said. “We were in a space race with the Russians, and we didn’t know if we were going to beat them until the very end.”

The school Brandt attended kept close watch.

“They had space courses in school and we would watch Gemini missions while they were going on,” Brandt said. “In the mid-60s the classroom would just turn into a space lab for a couple of hours and we would talk about Gemini, and we were launching, and what we were going to do when they were up there.”

Brandt didn’t mind all of the science talk. He had a Gemini model in bedroom as a child.

“As you might guess, I was a little bit of a geek at the time and I was all geeked out about this whole Apollo thing,” Brandt said.

When the U.S. took the lead in the space race, the excitement built more, Brandt said.

“Apollo orbited the moon in December of ‘68. That’s when we realized we have a shot here,” he said.

The Apollo 11 moon landing was just a tipping point to an already lifetime love of science.

“It definitely inspired me,” Brandt said. “That and looking at the night sky. When you look at the night sky, it is just so beautiful.

“That inspired me to tell other people about it.”

Brandt went to school for Science Education and got involved with planetariums right after graduation.

“Once I graduated with my master’s, within a year I was learning how to use planetariums,” Brandt said.

He said science has changed a lot in the past 50 years. He believes the next major milestone this generation will take part in, is the first woman walking on Mars.

“You’ll see it for sure. I may or may not, but you’ll see it,” Brandt said.

The advanced technology today is far greater than that of the 1960s.

“The calendar app on your phone has more power than the radar reading computer on Apollo 11,” Brandt said. “When we go to Mars, the technology will be so much more advanced.”

Despite those advances, Brandt still believes the event on July 20, 1969, is something that surpasses all historical events.

“When they go to write history a thousand years from now and they’re looking back in time and at history, the moon landing is going to be a major big deal because it was the first time a human being walked on the moon,” Brandt said.

“It’s going to eclipse a lot of what we think is important in history right now. That stuff is not going to make it to the books a thousand years from now, but they will have time for the moon landing.”

Brandt has advice for people who were not there to witness the first humans to walk on the moon.

“My advice to everybody out there who is not 50, is to find three people that were there that day to get their story because it is a very compelling story,” Brandt said. “Everybody is going to have a different one. The basic details are the same but individual circumstances will be very different.”

Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong set up a U.S. flag on the lunar surface 50 years ago. About 600 million people watched on July 20, 1969, as the Apollo 11 lunar module touched down on the moon.

Local planetarium director remembers watching a ‘big deal,’ being inspired

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor