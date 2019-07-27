Taco celebration is Sept. 21 at the Crown Coliseum

July 27, 2019
By: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Taco Festival will celebrate a universal love of tacos and taco culture wrapped in a lively festival on Sept. 21 beginning at noon.

The event will deliver a casual and delicious opportunity to taste a variety of traditional tacos and maybe a few uncommon ones, too. Fans can vote for their favorite taco and meet some of the area’s leading taco makers. The vendor with the most votes is awarded the coveted “Best Taco” trophy.

The festival also will include the Tiny Taco Dog Beauty Pageant, the Chili Pepper Eating Contest and Lucha Libre Wrestling.

In the Tiny Taco Dog Beauty Pageant, sassy pups will strut their four-legged stuff across the Main Stage. Competition slots are limited. Dogs must weigh less than 25 pounds.

The Luche Libre Wrestling can be viewed by spectators from open seating around the ring.

In the Hot Chili Pepper Contest, guests can test their taste buds by eating hot chili peppers. The last person standing wins a prize.

General admission tickets are $10 online in advance. Children 12 and under get in free. Primo tickets plus VIP parking are $65 online in advance and include 10 tokens, early admission and exclusive parking. VIP Primo Package tickets are limited. Tokens, which can be purchased at the event, and are to be used in exchange for food and drinks. Tokens are $3 each or $20 for seven tokens.

