Food trucks roll into Biggs Park Mall

July 27, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Biggs Park Mall is playing host to a Food Truck Weekend through Aug. 4, rain or shine.

The Weekend that started Friday is a rain date from the original June weekend.

Several food trucks will be parked in the mall’s parking lot each day from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Mobile cuisine chefs from across the Carolinas will be present to offer culinary delights. Dem Boys BBQN, When Pigs Fly BBQ & Wings and Up in Smoke Bar-B-Que each will give their take on Carolina-style barbecue. Snowie of the Carolinas and Mr. P’s Slushy will offer cool treats. Attendees looking for authentic Mexican cuisine might enjoy Melecio’s, and Lyck Yuh Finga will bring in Caribbean classics. More food trucks options will line up each day.

While customers eat, they also will have the opportunity to enjoy live music and performances.

The mall is located at 2800 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.

