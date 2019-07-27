Patrons, co-workers add joy to job at RCPL

Since I started working at the library in March, I have met a myriad of different people. There are people who come to the library nearly every day, some that come in once or twice a month, and some that only come in occasionally, but nearly every patron leaves an impression.
Some patrons talk about the book or movie they just finished or are checking out. There are a few who come in and read newspapers a few times a week. There are patrons that come in with their children and grandchildren and pass along their love of reading to the next generation.
These children and their parents really make me love working at the library. My favorite part of working here is seeing the joy on a child’s face when they talk about a book they just discovered and fell in love with. There are a few kids who absolutely light up when they start to talk about their favorite books. Some of these kids can be really shy before they start to talk, but as soon as they start talking about the books, they’re all smiles and laughs. I love to talk to them and tell them about my favorite books I read growing up.
Introducing people to my favorite series and talking to them after they’ve read the series can give me a new perspective on these franchises. Seeing the surprise on some of the new patrons’ faces when they realize we have DVDs as well as books always makes me smile. Some of them didn’t even know we have a computer lab until they came in to create a library card.
The vast majority of patrons I have interacted with are incredibly nice and friendly. When they come in, it’s usually with a smile on their face and a warm greeting. Working at the library has opened my eyes to how many wonderful people live here. The people that go to the library are nice, respectful, funny and just want to learn and read more. There are some truly terrific people that come into the library. Knowing how many people there are in my hometown that love reading just as much, if not more than I do, makes me enjoy my job more and more every day.
While my interactions with the patrons have been really enjoyable, by far my favorite part about working at the library is how awesome my co-workers are. Every one of them enjoys their job and takes it seriously. The librarians always try to keep a steady stream of new books rolling in and the Youth Services Department is continuously coming up with new ideas and programs for the kids to enjoy. They try their best to give each patron the attention they deserve, and it’s obvious they truly enjoy their job. Because of my coworkers, I actually look forward to coming into work. They are all funny, intelligent and hard-working. When I watch them work, it makes me want to work even harder than before.
Brandon Locklear is a circulation assistant for the Robeson County Public Library.