Lumberton police officer uses metal detector to search for bits of history

Monteiro Monteiro Pete Monteiro, a police officer with the Lumberton Police Department, stands near hundreds of the Civil War artifacts he has found using metal detectors. Monteiro has been hunting for and collecting the items for 20 years. Pete Monteiro, a police officer with the Lumberton Police Department, stands near hundreds of the Civil War artifacts he has found using metal detectors. Monteiro has been hunting for and collecting the items for 20 years. Pete Monteiro, a Civil War relics hunter in Lumberton, holds Civil War buttons he found using metal detectors. Two of the buttons shown are Confederate, which are more valuable than Union buttons because of their rarity. Pete Monteiro, a Civil War relics hunter in Lumberton, holds Civil War buttons he found using metal detectors. Two of the buttons shown are Confederate, which are more valuable than Union buttons because of their rarity.

LUMBERTON — During the Civil War, nearly 3 million soldiers took part in almost 10,000 battles that caused roughly 650,000 deaths, making it still the deadliest conflict in American history.

Today, coins, buttons, bullets and other artifacts remain buried in the ground at the sites of battles and military camps.

Lumberton oolice Officer Pete Monteiro has for the past 20 years been on a journey to locate these hidden relics and the history behind them.

“I’ve always loved American history — loved the Civil War,” Monteiro said.

Monteiro, 56, has been a police officer for 35 years, and became a Civil War relic hunter about two decades ago.

“Twenty years ago I met a man who had a metal detector,” Monteiro said. “He took me out, and I’ve been meta-detecting ever since.”

During the 20 years, Monteiro has gone on relic hunts in Robeson and Hoke counties; Charleston, South Carolina; Georgetown, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Fredericksburg, Virginia; and other sites where Union and Confederate soldiers clashed.

Monteiro said there are three layers of tasks he must complete in metal-detecting for hidden relics. The first being, finding where to look. He first starts with the Internet. He has printed the official records of the Civil War Union Army, and with that, he looks through any records containing clues from Robeson and Hoke counties.

“I just read the reports, what they say, and I go to those locations and try to find them,” he said.

By referencing old maps, he is able to get a more precise location. Monteiro has a map of Robeson County from 1884, and other maps that document the trails along which troops marched.

“I will use these maps to find out where the bridges were at,” he said. “I’d get an aerial picture of that road and I will find out where the highlands were. That’s where they would camp, in the high grounds because it was so flooded.”

Once he finds the sites he has to know at what frequency to set his metal detector to find the relics. Different types of metal require different settings and have different tones on the detector, he said.

He compared relic hunting with fishing. Sometimes he comes home with 30 buttons and sometimes as few as two, he said.

“We can go to a site and spend all day there and not find a thing and then we can go back there tomorrow and find something,” Monteiro said. “It’s hit or miss.”

Once he finds the items, he tries to identify them. Most of the relics Monteiro finds are eaten away by rust. He treats them by placing them in a solution to peel off the layer of rust. Then he begins the task of identifying the object, using books, online research or social media.

“I’ll post it up on Facebook and just ask people what it is,” he said. “They’ll date it for me. There are a lot of knowledgeable people out there. It’s a big thing.”

One of his best finds is a Revolutionary War patriot button. The button has 13 stars that represent the colonies and a rattlesnake circling around the circumference of the button and biting its tail. He said the button dates back to the 1780-90s. He found it in Georgetown, South Carolina.

Another find he is proud of is Confederate buttons. He has two buttons that contain the North Carolina State Seal.

“Confederate items are harder to find because during the Civil War, they had to get their supplies from England. But during the Union blockade, it was hard for ships to come in with Confederate supplies,” he said.

Because they are harder to come by, they are worth much more than a Union button.

“A Confederate button can go for 300 or 400 dollars, whereas a Yankee button will go for 30 dollars,” he said. “There’s so many more Yankee buttons compared to Confederate buttons.”

Monteiro also has several bullets, arrowheads, boot heels, buckles and other war treasures.

Most the artifacts Monteiro finds, he either donates or adds to his growing collection.

“I’ll never sell them,” he said.

He plans to go on a competitive hunt in December. He will be part of one of two 10-member teams representing North Carolina. In the competition, each artifact dated during a certain era is worth one point.

“Last year a man dug a hole and in one hole, he found 250 Civil War bullets, which was a dump hole,” he said. “The Union Army would just dump the bullets in a hole, and he found that hole.”

Monteiro said he sees this being a lifelong hobby.

“When I retire, this is going to be my main thing,” Monteiro said. “I’m just going to find a place to dig dirt.”

Monteiro https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSCN7282.jpg Monteiro Pete Monteiro, a police officer with the Lumberton Police Department, stands near hundreds of the Civil War artifacts he has found using metal detectors. Monteiro has been hunting for and collecting the items for 20 years. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSCN7281.jpg Pete Monteiro, a police officer with the Lumberton Police Department, stands near hundreds of the Civil War artifacts he has found using metal detectors. Monteiro has been hunting for and collecting the items for 20 years. Pete Monteiro, a Civil War relics hunter in Lumberton, holds Civil War buttons he found using metal detectors. Two of the buttons shown are Confederate, which are more valuable than Union buttons because of their rarity. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSCN7266.jpg Pete Monteiro, a Civil War relics hunter in Lumberton, holds Civil War buttons he found using metal detectors. Two of the buttons shown are Confederate, which are more valuable than Union buttons because of their rarity.

Lumberton police officer has spent past 20 years hunting Civil War artifacts

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.