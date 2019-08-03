Summer Reading program almost over at RCPL

August 3, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Lisa Bowden - Contributing columnist

Summer Reading is coming to a close at Robeson County Public Library. We have had wonderful guests such as Big Bang Boom and Hawk Manor Falconry, and a play about the first trip to the moon. We registered right at 500 children and 200 adults this summer. Although this will be our last week, we still have the summer end’s drawing. If you’ve turned in your reading logs then you already have been registered for one of our Barnes and Nobles gift cards. If you haven’t turned in your log, please do so quickly.

To round off this year’s summer, we are honored to have Zev Harel, a Holocaust survivor, join us for a guest speaker program on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium. As a way to honor the memories of the Holocaust, Harel has traveled around the state and country speaking to students, educators, and the public about the Holocaust for the past 40 years. Information for this program was provided by the NC Council of the Holocaust. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you do not want to miss.

Our programs are always free and open to the public, but our seating is limited. For adult programs, such as Harel, please contact Adult Services Librarian Lauren Piszczor at 910-738-4859, Ext. 305. Because of the sensitive nature of the Holocaust, Harel’s program is intended for patrons ages 12 and up.

If you still want your child to participate in an ongoing reading program consider our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. An excellent and nationwide reading program for the little ones to become better prepared for school. Come and read to your children and foster that love of reading.

We are going to start getting geared up for the fall, so we will be taking a brief break from programs after Harel’s visit.

So what do librarians do when we aren’t hosting great programs? We’re making sure that our collections are in tiptop shape for you. We order new books, look for damaged books, and spruce up our libraries. We are reading reviews and talking to other libraries to make sure we don’t miss the latest releases. If you have suggestions don’t forget to visit our website or grab a purchase request form during one of your library visits. We love new books as much as you and don’t want to miss your favorites.

We also review our past programs to see what you, our patrons, enjoyed the most. One program that stands out is our Birds of Prey program. We were honored that so many of our patrons enjoyed this program. Unfortunately we did run out of seats. Next summer it is our goal to have more than one Birds of Prey program to accommodate for the popularity of this program.

For those who love libraries for the sake of stories we will continue to host our wonderful storytimes immediately after this brief gap in programs. Watch for the September calendar that will be posted on our website so you won’t miss a single storytime.

Visit us and our website for more information on our closings, programs and library news. Our staff is friendly and we look forward to helping you this holiday season. Contact us at www.robesoncountylibrary.org or call at 910-738-4859.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bowden-Lisa.jpg

Lisa Bowden

Contributing columnist

Lisa Bowden is the Youth Services librarian. She can be reached at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310.

Lisa Bowden is the Youth Services librarian. She can be reached at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310.