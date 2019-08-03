Middleton elected president of the Robeson County History Museum’s board

By: Scott Bigelow - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — Faye Middleton was elected president of the Robeson County History Museum’s board of directors during the board’s July meeting.

Middleton succeeds Shep Oliver, the outgoing president. Richard Monroe was elected vice president of the 33-year-old History Museum located at 101 S. Elm St. The officers’ terms are for three years.

Oliver will continue serving on the board and as facilities director and docent coordinator. During his time as president the museum saw the creation of special exhibits on tobacco, quilts, former Congressman and Lumberton native Mike McIntyre and Robeson County’s military connection.

A new exhibit is in the works and will be announced in the next few weeks. The museum’s permanent exhibits were reorganized in July, with the largest room prepared for special exhibits.

Oliver spearheaded the ongoing installation of a gallery system to hang photos, paintings and other objects on the walls without disturbing the brick walls. The board of directors approved spending $2,600 to continue the project.

With the help of the city of Lumberton, Boy Scout Troop 301, a grant from CSX Railroad and the gift of 50 azaleas from WRAL-TV, the History Museum’s backyard is now a garden with a deck leading into the museum. The current watering system will be replaced with a permanent irrigation system in the future.

Treasurer Greg Price delivered the financial report. The board set goals of recruiting more volunteer docents and increasing membership.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

