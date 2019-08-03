What’s happening

When David Wallwork stepped into The Robesonian office 40 years ago and announced he had just finished hiking the Appalachian Trail, he may as well have said he walked on the moon.

At the time Wallwork completed the 2,175-mile trek there was not one dedicated hiking trail in Robeson County. For Robesonians, hiking was something other people do, but that may be changing.

A Lumberton native, Wallwork had a passion to hike the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Only about 12,000 people have completed the Trail, which is the holy grail of American hiking, and only a handful had completed it by 1979.

Wallwork never lost the love of hiking, and now semi-retired, he walks several miles a day.

Hiking or just plain walking around Lumberton and Robeson County may have a bright future with parks and urban areas plotting new ways to get fresh air into our lungs while hanging out with nature.

“I still like to hike,” Wallwork said recently. “I always loved the isolation without the noise and distractions.”

“No place is a bad place to hike,” he maintains. “If a trail is not available, a walk into a swamp will do.”

Trails are available in unexpected places Wallwork found out during a recent stay in Durham.

“They have nice hiking trails right in the city,” he said.

Back home, Wallwork remains an advocate for hiking and is volunteering to help develop the Mountains to Sea Trail where it passes through Bladen County. He sees good potential for hiking everywhere.

“There are a lot of good possibilities along the Lumber River,” Wallwork said.

He’s right about the county’s blackwater gem, which is one of only two Wild and Scenic Rivers in North Carolina.

Lumberton Recreation Director Tim Taylor points to a trail that already takes advantage of the the river and its floodways. The paved Jacob Swamp Dike is a 3.1-mile trail that can expanded into more miles and more scenery, if hikers detour to the lakes and swamps along the river and at Luther Britt Park.

The park and river are a jumping off point for a creative plan to develop city hiking trails and recreational opportunities that link the river, floodways and other green spaces that are becoming available after two hurricanes.

This summer, Lumberton accepted detailed plans from N.C. State University’s Coastal Dynamics Design Lab of the College of Design to develop city green spaces for hikers, bikers and walkers.

Two of the projects focus on Mayfair Subdivision and Meadow Branch, areas of extensive flooding caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Two other projects take advantage of Luther Britt Park and the Jacob Swamp Dike hiking trail.

The most ambitious plan outlined by N.C. State planners is called the Lumberton Loop. It stretches more than 8.5 miles from Downtown Lumberton to Luther Britt Park along the dike, then along the river following Five Mile Branch beginning at Carthage Road through Mayfair and back into town along Meadow Branch.

The Lumberton Loop covers more than 800 scenic acres, 99 percent of it in the floodplain. Five Mile Branch is an untapped wildlife preserve that runs along Interstate 95 through virtual wilderness.

Several properties would have to be acquired and trails constructed. As part of the project, N.C. State is providing the city with sources for grant funding, according to Assistant City Manager Brandon Love.

The project fits into the city’s plans for developing a scenic river walk in downtown Lumberton. Years ago, when Wendell Staton was Lumberton’s recreation director, the city marked an urban walking trail along the sidewalks of Lumberton’s oldest neighborhoods and along the river.

Running, hiking and biking in state parks and urban areas have become part of more and more lifestyles, and the Lumber River State Park may become a serious destination. Founded in 1989, Lumber River State Park has three scenic trails, but all are short.

The recent acquisition of the Big McQueen tract, adjacent to the Princess Ann tract, holds potential for a serious hike in the wild, said Lane Garner, park superintendent.

“A six-mile trail is possible there,” Garner said. “I see potential for hike-in camping too.”

The Big McQueen tract is a living laboratory of Lumber River ecology. It has swamp, river frontage, wildlife and more.

This summer, the City of Lumberton was clearing debris from several drainage canals for flood mitigation. The city and its contractors were working on a section of Five Mile Branch that runs from N.C. 211 to Carthage Road.

It begged to be hiked. With thoughts of bears running through my head, I was dropped off by a colleague at the Carthage Road side and headed out along the path beside the canal.

A couple of fisherman, one with a freshly caught bream, welcomed me at the culverts under Carthage Road. From there, the path led me into the deep woods and hardwood swamps that I was hoping to see.

After rounding the first bend, I was alone in the woods. The swamps are dry right now because of a lack of summer rain, but cypress and other trees abound.

No bears or alligators greeted me, although a shy deer and a wary great blue heron were spotted. I heard a kingfisher and a pileated woodpecker in the distance.

The hike took about an hour. I came upon an excavator clearing out a tributary to the main branch. The canal is clear with a sandy bottom. That is good for drainage, but I was hoping for some cattails and other flora to encourage wildlife.

The walk was exhilarating and the woods enveloped me in solemn isolation. A sign along the Carthage Road entrance says the area is already protected by a state conservancy, and prohibits mowing or vehicles.

Conclusion: Five Mile Branch is an outstanding walk in the woods and would make an outstanding hiking trail, alone or as part of a longer trail.

Whatever kind of hiker or walker you are, there are opportunities everywhere, and new trails are being blazed in cities and in the woods. If you are tired of the view from the treadmill, take a hike and breathe some fresh air in the great outdoors.

Scott Bigelow