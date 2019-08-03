What’s happening

August 3, 2019

•Aug. 2

Space play: The children’s play, “One Small Step,” will be performed at 11 a.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium in Lumberton. Large groups are asked to call 910-738-4859, Ext. 310 to register.

•Aug. 8-10

Quartet convention: The North Carolina Quartet Convention will be held at the Southeastern N.C. Agriculture Events Center from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

•Aug. 13

Holocaust speaker: Zev Harel, a Holocaust survivor, will speak at the Osterneck Auditorium in Lumberton at 2 p.m. For more information, call the Robeson County Public Library’s adult services department at 910-738-4859, ext. 305.

•Aug. 16

Candlelight ceremony: The 12th annual candlelight ceremony in memory of people who have died by homicide, domestic violence or drunken driving will take place at 7 p.m. in the First Baptist Church Cherry Fellowship Hall, 606 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton. Call 910-734-1527 or email [email protected] for an authorization form before Aug. 2 to have a love one remembered during the memorial service.

•Aug. 17

Preparedness Expo: The inaugural Robeson County Disaster Preparedness Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Robeson Community College’s A.D Lewis Auditorium. The Expo is free to the public and will feature free food, back to school supplies, bouncers and disaster preparedness information booths & activities for all ages.

•Aug. 22

Movie series: A screening of the film “Wilmington on Fire” will take place 6-9 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton. The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

•Aug. 23-25

Equine expo: The Everything Equine Expo will be at the Southeastern North Carolina Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23-24, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Aug. 25.

•Sept. 12

Blind Boys: The Blind Boys of Alabama will perform at the Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 910-521-6361.

•Sept. 14

Book ’Em 2019: The Book ‘Em 2019 event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Robeson Community College.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.