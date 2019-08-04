PEMBROKE — Two people have joined the management staff at Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Chris Summers, originally from Lumberton, has been named assistant director of the center, bringing more than 20 years of theatre, event and management experience. He previously served as technical supervisor of Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in Florence, South Carolina. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from Appalachian State University.

Angel Howley has been named box office manager for GPAC. Howley, originally from Fayetteville, graduated from UNCP in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts. She currently is pursuing a second degree in Finance. For the past year, she has worked as a box office assistant in GPAC.

The university in Pembroke is a constituent institution of the University of North Carolina system.

