•Aug. 17

Fun Day: The Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton will hold its third annual Fun Day at Turner Terrace, located at 407 Spruce St. in Lumberton at 10 a.m. The event will feature TNL characters, bounce houses, a water slide, back-to-school supply giveaway and vendors.

Preparedness Expo: The inaugural Robeson County Disaster Preparedness Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Robeson Community College’s A.D Lewis Auditorium. The Expo is free to the public and will feature free food, back to school supplies, bouncers and disaster preparedness information booths & activities for all ages.

•Aug. 18

Locklear reunion: The annual reunion of the Preston Locklear families will take place at Preston Gospel Chapel at 5 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a covered dish.

•Aug. 22

Movie series: A screening of the film “Wilmington on Fire” will take place 6-9 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton. The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

•Aug. 23-25

Equine expo: The Everything Equine Expo will be at the Southeastern North Carolina Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23-24, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Aug. 25.

•Aug. 24

Doughnut contest: The Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton will hold a doughnut-eating contest at 10 a.m. at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, located at 1100 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton. The entry fee is $5.

•Aug. 31

Smith reunion: The Archie and Carrie Mae Smith Chavis family reunion will be held at Saddletree Church of God at noon. Guests are asked to bring a covered dish. For additional information, call Glenn Hammonds at 910-734-0041 or Rosie Oxendine at 910-740-1241, or go to the family reunion’s website.

•Sept. 2

Fireworks show: The town of Rennert will hold a fireworks show beginning at 7:30 p.m. underneath the shelter located beside B&G Gas on Rennert Road. Free drinks, chips and hot dogs will be offered. The fireworks show will begin about 9 p.m. and can be viewed from Zion Hill Church, located on Church Street in Rennert.

•Sept. 12

Blind Boys: The Blind Boys of Alabama will perform at the Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 910-521-6361.

•Sept. 14

Book ’Em 2019: The Book ‘Em 2019 event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Robeson Community College.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.