LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton babies recently placed in the top five in the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant in Dallas.

Zela Lynlee Jacobs, 1, and Tatum Elizabeth Smith, 2, qualified for the international competition after winning the state titles in their age divisions.

The International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant took place July 19-26 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts. Cinderella is unique in that it uses the official Cinderella Runway/Modeling Music with electronic tones and signals designed to aid participants in their onstage modeling presentations.

Jacobs placed third runner-up in the Dallas competition and placed first runner-up in Personality. Jacobs currently holds the state title for the 2019 N.C. Cinderella Infant. She is the daughter of James and Aja Jacobs of the Saddletree community.

Smith placed second runner-up in Personality. She holds the title of the 2019 N.C. Cinderella Baby and is the daughter of Mark and Candace Smith of the Allenton community.

Zela Lynlee Jacobs, 1, placed third runner-up in the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant, which was in Dallas this summer. She currently holds the state title for the 2019 N.C. Cinderella Infant. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190721_110012_HDR.jpg Zela Lynlee Jacobs, 1, placed third runner-up in the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant, which was in Dallas this summer. She currently holds the state title for the 2019 N.C. Cinderella Infant. Tatum Elizabeth Smith, 2, placed second runner-up in Personality at the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant, which was in Dallas this summer. She holds the title of the 2019 N.C. Cinderella Baby. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_received_2070069586621310.jpeg Tatum Elizabeth Smith, 2, placed second runner-up in Personality at the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant, which was in Dallas this summer. She holds the title of the 2019 N.C. Cinderella Baby.