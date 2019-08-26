Clinic surprises patient for 100th birthday

Dr. Sadanand Hegde and the staff of Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Medical Specialists clinic celebrated the 100th birthday of one of their patients, Clara Oxendine, on Aug. 9. Oxendine, who lives in Lumberton, recently turned 100 years old. The staff gave her a surprise party with cake and decorations in the break room.

