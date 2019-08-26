Class of 1954 reunites

LUMBERTON — A mural roughly 40 feet high and 100 feet wide is the latest addition to downtown Lumberton.

The flora and fauna mural also is the latest project of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton, an initiative by the city to revive the downtown area. It recently was completed by Cary muralist Scott Nurkin.

“It was a one-man show,” said Connie Russ, the Downtown Development coordinator for the city of Lumberton. “It took him about three weeks to complete the project.”

The mural was paid for by a $9,000 grant from the Robeson County Arts Council through the North Carolina Arts Council, Russ said.

“They had some money left that needed to be dispersed on an art piece,” Russ said. “It just kind’ve happened naturally.

“Opportunities have presented itself and we are seizing the moment — grabbing hold of those opportunities and making them work for us.”

As part of the grant, the North Carolina Arts Council put out an ad for North Carolina muralists to submit an art piece for downtown Lumberton. Nurkin was one of three artists submitted to the Rediscover Downtown Lumberton committee from the Arts Council for selection.

“Scott Burkin was the artist that they chose based on his interpretation of art,” Russ said. “He showed us the sketch of what he proposed and we liked it, so we chose it.”

Nurkin is the owner of The Mural Shop in Chapel Hill, which provides a multitude of professional artistic services, including illustration, fine art, graphic design, custom and vintage signage, and murals, according to his shop’s website. Since opening the business, he has created hundreds of murals and illustrations for a broad clientele, ranging from homeowners to professional sports teams.

There were changes made to Nurkin’s original design to make sure the subjects were indigenous to the area, Russ said.

The designs include a Venus flytrap, daylilies, a stork, the Lumber River and “LUMBERTON” splashed across the upper middle section of the mural.

“We have so much beauty in our area with our flora and fauna,” Russ said. “Scott did an excellent job capturing some of the natural beauty that we do have in our area.”

The mural now adorns a vacant building between Third and Fourth streets. The building is owned by Dick Taylor, a businessman in downtown Lumberton. He said it was a no-brainer to give the city permission to use his building for art.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help promote downtown and beautify it,” Taylor said.

“With the cooperation of Mr. Taylor allowing us to use the side of his building, that site was chosen to tie in with the other beautification projects that we have done in the pedestrian alleyway,” Russ said.

The building that displays the mural is beside a plot of land, also owned by Taylor, that Russ hopes will be developed into a park soon.

“We have some future plans to hopefully turn that vacant lot into a green space of some kind,” Russ said. “We’re working towards that. That will be beautiful.”

Taylor said he has been in downtown Lumberton for 66 years and considers it “the key to the city.” He said the area is not where it once was but is making a comeback.

“I think this is a big improvement to downtown,” Taylor said. “I’ve seen a lot of changes.”

The mural is just another step in bringing life to downtown Lumberton, Russ said.

Other changes the Rediscover Downtown Lumberton project has completed this year are renovation of the Downtown Plaza; the installation of a sculpture by local curator Melvin Morris; and an interactive whisper bench on the River Walk by artist Jim Gallucchi.

“Our art installations and renovations are coming along,” Russ said. “They’re just kind’ve taking root and growing, and it’s awesome.”

Russ hopes the revitalization will bring more growth.

“Hopefully, it will be an economic development driver for that area and will attract new businesses, shops and some eateries,” she said. “Everyone loves to walk and look at art and stop and go in for a bite to eat, and we hope that we will create that type of environment.”

Russ https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_NCHC-2039_ne2019110172553212.jpg Russ Taylor https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_dick-christy-and-the-taylors.jpg Taylor Muralist Scott Nurkin spent three weeks working on the mural now displayed across a building on Elm Street in downtown Lumberton. The mural was funded through with a $9,000 grant from the North Carolina Arts Council. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_5ad935602798bd17d8b2ca67db4bee02.jpg Muralist Scott Nurkin spent three weeks working on the mural now displayed across a building on Elm Street in downtown Lumberton. The mural was funded through with a $9,000 grant from the North Carolina Arts Council.

Mural goes up on vacant building in historic section of Lumberton

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor