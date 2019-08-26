Actress Guerrero to speak at GPAC on Monday

August 26, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
Guerrero

PEMBROKE — Diane Guerrero, star of “Orange is the New Black” on Netflix, “Superior Donuts” on CBS and “Jane the Virgin,” will speak at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Monday.

Guerrero’s appearance at Givens Performing Arts Center will kick of the 2019-20 Distinguished Speaker Series. Tickets are available for purchase at uncp.edu/DSS. They are $10 general admission, $5 for faculty/staff/children and free for UNCP students with a valid ID. The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Guerrero is the best-selling author of “In the County We Love: My Family Divided,” a memoir about her parents being detained and deported when she was 14. She is currently filming three shows, including the critically acclaimed new series “Doom Patrol” that can be found on the DC Universe streaming service. She is also working on the new “Superior Donuts” season on ABC.

“We are excited for this anticipated event. We know Diane Guerrero will create a wonderful session that students, community members, faculty, staff and fans will enjoy,” said Abdul Ghaffar, director of Campus Engagement and Leadership.

The speaker series features Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, on Jan. 21. She will be hosted by Newy Scruggs, a seven-time Emmy winner, sports personality and UNC Pembroke alumnus.

Joy Harjo will speak on campus on March 26. Harjo is the 2019 United States Poet Laureate and is a musician and activist. She is the author of several books of poetry, including An American Sunrise, and Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings.

The Distinguished Speaker Series returned to UNCP in 2018 after the series ran from 2000-13 and brought many notable speakers to campus, including Maya Angelou, Spike Lee, Dick Vitale and Gabby Douglas. The series is presented by the Office of Campus Engagement and Leadership.

Guerrero
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Diane-Guerrero_NEW-1.jpegGuerrero

Staff report