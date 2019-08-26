Local Scouts called Achievers for cookie sells

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Five Robeson County Girl Scouts recently were recognized as High Achievers for outstanding cookie sales during the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program.

The Scouts recognized are Chloe Edge, Troop 3588, who sold 20,008 boxes; Jordan Revels, Troop 1186, 10,071 boxes; Lauren Cox, Troop 710, 5,481 boxes; Emma Brewington, also from Troop 1186, 5,122 boxes; and Allana Brady, Troop 3588, 5,197 boxes. Edge was also the county top seller this year.

Girls join the ranks of the High Achievers Club when they sell 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies or more since participating in their first cookie season. Members receive an engraved plaque, special cookie business cards and a personalized letter of recommendation from Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines CEO, Lisa Jones.

The purpose of the Girl Scout Cookie Program is to teach girls five key skills: goal-setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

