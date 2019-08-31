Knotts duo return to GPAC with Extreme Illusions and Escapes show

August 31, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
Josh and Lea Knotts will return Sept. 20 to the Givens Performing Arts Center to perform a variety of stunts and illusions during the Extreme Illusions and Escapes show. The duo performs about 300 shows per year at performing arts centers, theaters, fairs and festivals.

PEMBROKE — Two years ago Josh and Lea Knotts received a standing ovation for their near sell-out performance at The Givens Performing Arts Center.

Now the show is returning Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. by popular demand.

Extreme Illusions and Escapes is the largest touring illusion and escape show in the United States, with nearly $500,000 of stage sets and equipment and is inspired by Las Vegas-style illusion shows that boast a fast-paced set with a variety of stunts.

“This show will be completely different from their last performance at GPAC, for those who want to see something new,” said James Bass, GPAC director. “It is a family friendly show that includes audience participation, and last time, everyone had fun.”

The show’s leading performers, Josh and Lea Knotts, perform about 300 shows a year at performing arts centers, theaters, fairs and festivals. They also are recipients of the prestigious Merlin Award.

“The Merlin Award is to magic what the Oscar is to movies,” Bass said. “It is a testament to the quality of their magic performance as well as their dedication to their craft.”

The show also will include a performance by Michael Goudeau, who is known for his hilarious acts and juggling stunts that have established Guinness World Records. He is a graduate of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Clown College and also was a writer and an executive producer for a Showtime series featuring Penn & Teller.

Tickets range from $16 to $21 for adults. Tickets for children under 12 are $5. The show is co-sponsored by the Pembroke Activities Council.

Extreme Illusions and Escapes is part of the GPAC 2019-20 Professional Artist Series. Other shows in the season include Queen Nation, a tribute to the music of Queen, on Oct. 11, and Cirque Mei, an acrobatic cirque show, on Oct. 27.

For more information about the full season lineup, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. Some shows on the season also will carry an option for the Act I Diner’s pre-show dinner.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_EIE_stage_09_web.jpg

