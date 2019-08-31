Knotts duo return to GPAC with Extreme Illusions and Escapes show

It’s that time of year when the long days of summer are winding down and glue stick purchases skyrocket. Summer items have been relegated to the clearance aisle, as pumpkins and snowmen begin making their grand debuts. Summer memories have been made — the good, the bad and the ugly — while swimsuits are being traded out for new shoes and freshly sharpened pencils.

We have so many children that have continued their reading throughout the summer and enjoyed the programs that our Youth Services Department offered. Now, as we transition from August to September, we begin focusing our thoughts on upcoming programs and the exciting year ahead of us at the library.

We kick off September by celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month with the rest of the libraries nationwide. This month serves as a reminder for everyone that signing up for a library card is a substantial step for lifelong learning and valuable resources.

This beneficial campaign came about in 1987 and is a themed event every year. Woody and Buzz are the honorary chairs for Library Card Sign-Up Month 2019.

It has been 32 years since Secretary of Education William Bennett said, “Let’s have a campaign, every child should obtain a library card and use it.”

We agree wholeheartedly Mr. Bennett! Libraries are an immense source of free services to the public and can give you access to other digital avenues of free resources also. Learning a new language? Going vegan? We’ve got that. Need test prep help for SAT or ACT? We’ve got that, too.

With a first-time library card sign-up, we have goodies for our adults and kids. Free replacement cards will also be given during September for lost cards. We have our Friends of the Library to thank for sponsoring this year’s event. The American Library Association encourages everyone to visit their library and participate in the ongoing celebration of the value of libraries in our communities. The association also is having a hashtag competition for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. Snap a picture with your library card and post it to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #getlibrarycarded. They also have a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com//ilovelibraries, that you can post your picture to. This promotion will run from Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. to Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. We would love to see your pics tagged to our social media also.

Our Outreach Department has two special programs this month. The first one will be at the Osterneck Auditorium on Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. Our guest presenter is the Outreach specialist for the North Carolina Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, which is a state agency operated by the State Library of North Carolina as a part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The presenter will be with us to demonstrate the services they can provide free of charge. The agency has more than 50,000 books in large print, Braille and audio. They have more than 65,000 books available for download and are always adding more. Adaptive equipment includes breath switches, pillow remotes, amplifiers, talking books and more. This service can be provided for individuals and institutions.

Our second program also will be at the Osterneck on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. We are eagerly awaiting our guest speaker, Zev Harel, who is a Holocaust survivor. He is a notable speaker and was only 15 when he was liberated by U.S. troops at the Ebensee concentration camp. He survived being deported to the ghetto, then taken by cattle car to Auschwitz and finally, Ebensee concentration camp, where he endured hard labor and sickness. Join us for this remarkable event. Seating will be limited, and the program is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Caroline Lloyd Contributing columnist