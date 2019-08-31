New employee finds her calling at the public library

Vincent Vincent

A few months back, a very good friend of mine sent me a link to a job posting for the Robeson County Library and urged me to apply. I took a day to speak to my husband and to pray about the job, and then I applied — it couldn’t hurt. I do work in a school library, so it’s right up my alley.

I was contacted about scheduling an interview, and within a couple of days I was offered the job as circulation assistant, and I accepted. I was blessed to go through training with Asia Carter. Through our training, I learned that the public library was very different from my school library, and it was very refreshing.

I am originally from New York, and I moved to the Fayetteville area about 26 years ago. My husband, Curt, and I have a blended family that includes three daughters, a son, three amazing grandchildren and a couple of very cute furbabies. We live in Lumberton and cannot see ourselves living anywhere else.

The staff at the Robeson County Public Library are so friendly and helpful. I felt right at home. Our patrons are very nice and patient with me while I’m learning. I love going to work every day. What’s even better is that I learn something new every day. The best part of the job so far is when a patron comes in and asks, “What do you need to get a library card?” The answer, a valid North Carolina ID.

So just a little information about myself, I have always been a slower reader so I know how hard it is to get into reading. Helping children become better readers is so very important to me. It helps build character, engages their imaginations, and it helps them understand the world we live in. That’s why my heart is in children’s literature. I love helping children develop their reading skills, and to find that one author who will grab their interest and take them to faraway destinations. Oh, hearing them talk about the books makes my heart smile.

I’m not sure why it has taken most of my life to find my calling, but I’m glad, It’ss better late than never!

I have recently decided that it was time for me to “go to school.” I know the decision has so much to do with the people that God has placed in my life. I will always be ready to learn new things, try new things and meet new people.

Tammy Vincent is a circulation assistant for the Robeson County Public Library

