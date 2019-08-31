‘Perfect Hues’ exhibition features work by Robeson County Arts Council member artists

By: Staff report
Several Robeson County Arts Council member artists will be featured in the “Perfect Hues: Members Gallery Exhibition,” which will run Thursday to Nov. 7. The exhibition will include drawings, mixed media and paintings.

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will host an art reception for an exhibition featuring Robeson County Arts Council member artists.

The exhibition titled “Perfect Hues: Members Gallery Exhibition” will open with the reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the theater, and will be on display through Nov. 7 in the lower and upper lobbies. The reception is free and open to the public.

The public is invited to experience the creativity of the Robeson County Arts Council member artists, who will be showing drawings, mixed media and paintings, and to take advantage of this opportunity to buy from these artists. The artwork also can be viewed during box office hours from noon to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through the theater’s administrative offices.

This reception and exhibition is co-sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council and Carolina Civic Center Foundation.

The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

