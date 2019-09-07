LUMBERTON — Authors Jonas Saul and Elizabeth Massie will headline the 2019 Book ‘Em event scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Robeson Community College.

Saul is the author of more than 30 novels with more than 2 million copies sold. On multiple occasions, he has outranked Stephen King and Dean Koontz on the Amazon top 100 Most Popular Authors list. Two of his bestselling series have been optioned for film/TV. Saul has traveled extensively throughout the world to scout settings for his thrillers.

Massie is an eighth generation Virginian, a resident of the Shenandoah Valley, and the author of horror fiction, historical fiction, media tie-ins, nonfiction and more. She has twice won the Bram Stoker Award from the Horror Writers Association, for her novelette “Stephen” and novel “Sineater.”

Book ‘Em North Carolina is a one-day event that brings together more than 75 authors, publishers, literary agents and publicists under one roof. The event is open to the public and is free for attendees, participating authors and presenters.

It is hosted by Robeson Community College, The Book ‘Em Foundation, Friends of the Robeson County Public Library, Robeson County Arts Council, Lumberton Visitors Bureau and the city of Lumberton.

A series of talks occur throughout the day and include the Writers Conference for aspiring or published authors of all ages and levels, and The Children’s Corner, readings for younger children, arts and crafts and special activities.

The day also will include panel discussions and talks for readers of various fiction and nonfiction genres, including autobiographical, biographical, historical, mystery/suspense, romance, fantasy, paranormal, science fiction, horror, true crime and others.

Proceeds are used to increase literacy rates for people of all ages, which has been shown to reduce crime. Groups receiving donated funds from previous events include the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Robeson County for ages 1 through 5; Communities In Schools for all grade levels; Friends of the Robeson County Public Library for adult literacy programs; and the Lumberton Police Department. To date, $34,600 has been donated.

Massie https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Elizabeth-Massie2017112817455768.jpg Massie Saul https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Jonas-Saul201711281758928201822610135763.jpg Saul