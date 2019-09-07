High school rodeo coming to ag center

September 7, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The South Carolina High School Rodeo soon will be riding into the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

The event takes place Sept. 13 and Sept 14 and will be presented by the South Carolina High School Rodeo Association and the Borderbelt Horseman’s Association. The rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. each day.

There will be a barbecue rib plate sale at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. on Sept 14. Events and games begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14.

Advance tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for students. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted at no charge.

The Lumberton Visitors Bureau is sponsoring the event. For more information visit www.borderbelthorsemansassociation.org.

The Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center is located at 1027 US-74 Alternate in Lumberton.

Staff report