Yuchi expert to speak at UNCP

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs home of Terrence Hill has become a museum of works of art that pay homage to public figures who led the way to positive change.

“My pictures tell a story,” the 70-year-old artist said. “I’m not just this individual that draws something out. Either it has got to move my heart or have my mind’s focus.”

Hill’s medium of choice is cowhide or leather heated, pulled and manipulated into works of art he creates in a small office/studio he built.

Unlike with most museums, Hill encourages visitors to touch the pieces he said have a combined value of hundreds of thousands of dollars. His leather pieces are framed but not covered with glass. They are open, inviting, and meant to be touched.

“Go ahead, rub your fingers across it,” Hill said.

Touching the works gives people the chance to feel the smooth and rough textures, the detail, and to fully understand the work that went into it and experience the three-dimensional art, he said.

He first came up with idea of making interactive art by making it for people who are visually impaired, so they could read the art as they would read braille, said Nicole Hill, the artist’s wife and the CEO of his company, T.Hill Classics.

Hill’s work manipulating leather has spanned about six decades, beginning when he was customizing cars in his body shop in the 1960s.

“I could always draw and paint anything I saw, but I always wanted to do something different,” Hill said.

He said one day some hippies came by selling leather purses. The encounter lit a bulb in his mind, illuminating an idea for a new artistic medium.

“For some reason I just got fascinated with it,” Hill said. “I watched them carve.”

Afterward, he decided to develop his own technique, to not create purses, but to create images on the leather purses. Hill said he soon discovered that he had an advantage.

“I made them a deal. I said ‘I’ll sketch the picture that you want for your pocketbook and you give me some of that leather and some of those tools,’” he said.

By trial and error, Hill discovered his own technique — carefully sketching out the drawings on paper, then indenting shapes onto a dampened piece of cowhide to bring out the drawing, aking it three-dimensional.

“I don’t draw what I see,” Hill said. “I draw the muscle structure.

“I bring the leather to me.”

He then heats it and repeats the process.

“I have to do the whole picture all over again because it loses definition when you pull and stretch it,” Hill said.

“It’s like a skin,” he said. “No matter how much you pull and stretch it, it goes back to the flat shape.”

He began “From Chains to Change” in 2008, and spent about 18 months on it, Hill said. Pieces can take anywhere from a few days to more than a year to complete, depending on the size.

“From Chains to Change” is one of Hill’s largest pieces and covers the history of African-Americans from slavery to the White House. The complex piece intertwines each aspect of history and uses every inch of the leather to tell the story, he said. Like all of his works, people can interact with art, running fingers across the chains, lashes on the back of the slave, a single tear drop, over the Emancipation Proclamation, or Michelle Obama’s smile at the White House.

Hill’s latest works are tributes. He and Nicole soon will begin the process of presenting a work of art to the McCain, Biden and Bush families, Nicole said.

“When Joe Biden’s son Beau passed away, I knew I was going to do that for him,” he said.

Having served in the 82nd Airborne Division, Hill said he knew soon after Beau Biden’s death he had to honor him in some way.

“Beau Biden was in the military, George H.W. Bush was in the military, as well as John McCain was in the military,” Hill said. “I’m a disabled veteran so I have to do something for their families.

“I owe that to them because we are all military.”

All of the pieces are portraits, and Hill’s goal is to present to McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain on “The View,” to George W. Bush for the Bush Library, and to Joe Biden as a personal photo to feel his son’s face.

“That’s what my art is for, to touch and feel,” Hill said. “If you have a loved one that has passed, then you can actually still feel and touch their face.”

Hill has presented works personally to golfer Tiger Woods, civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, and Coretta Scott King, widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He recently was featured in SoulTic Magazine.

Hill attributes his works to God. Without Him, he would not have the inspiration to complete the pieces, Hill said.

“God shows me everything,” he said. “There’s no shame in my faith.”

Hill’s other works can be viewed or ordered online at www.art3dleather.com.

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor