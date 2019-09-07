Show paying tribute to Marvin Gaye coming to Carolina Civic Center

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will present a special tribute to musical legend Marvin Gaye on Friday at 7 p.m.
“What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience” will feature performances by Brian Owens, who has performed at the White House for former first lady Michelle Obama. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton.
As one of the pioneers of Motown, singer-songwriter and producer Marvin Gaye helped shape the sound of R&B music and is considered one of the greatest artists of all time. Soul man Brian Owens, often referred to as the “second coming of Marvin Gaye,” dazzles audiences with performances that are full of soul and love well beyond his peers of today. His refined style combining classic soul with a slight modern touch is why audiences everywhere are calling him “the new voice of American soul.”
“What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience” includes music selections that span Gaye’s music-making career. Early solo hits like “Can I Get a Witness” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” share space with “You’re All I Need to Get By” and other classic duets. And any Marvin Gaye song list would be incomplete without perennial (and challenging) crowd-pleasers like “Let’s Get It On” or “Got To Give It Up.”
At its heart, Owen’s “Marvin Gaye Experience” is about “preservation — upholding the tradition of true soul music that is so desperately needed in our culture today.” The show prominently features a suite of pieces from Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album, counted as “one of the most socially important artistic works in the history of American music.” In light of recent events in and around Ferguson, Missouri, where he resides, Owen says the show also speaks to a heightened sense of urgency and the prophetic beauty of Gaye’s 1971 work.
Individuals tickets are $25, for seniors ages 65 and older. Tickets for members of the military are $22, students are $10, and PrivilegesPlus members are $20. Group discount rates of $20 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office. A 20% discount is available for the purchase of season tickets through the box office.
Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in person or with a credit card or cash from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through at the administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the center at 910-738-4339.
If available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to performance.