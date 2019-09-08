Lumberton’s Warwick composing song cycle that asks ‘Who Am I?’

Warwick Warwick Turner Turner Baritone Anthony Turner performs “Who Am I” at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Museum alongside bassoonist Elise Wagner, percussionist Luke Hubley, and pianist Paul Boyd. The piece was composed by Lumberton native Mary Carol Warwick. Baritone Anthony Turner performs “Who Am I” at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Museum alongside bassoonist Elise Wagner, percussionist Luke Hubley, and pianist Paul Boyd. The piece was composed by Lumberton native Mary Carol Warwick. Mary Carol Warwick’s composition titled “Who Am I” was sung by baritone Anthony Turner recently at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Museum. Warwick , originally from Lumberton, is a prolific composer and librettist. Mary Carol Warwick’s composition titled “Who Am I” was sung by baritone Anthony Turner recently at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Museum. Warwick , originally from Lumberton, is a prolific composer and librettist.

LUMBERTON — The McEvoy Theatre contained by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Museum was the latest backdrop for the performance of a string of works performed as one song that was composed by Lumberton’s Mary Carol Warwick.

“Who Am I” made its debut at the museum in August. It was performed by bassoonist Elise Wagner, percussionist Luke Hubley, and pianist Paul Boyd. It was led by baritone vocalist Anthony Turner, who conceived the song cycle.

“It is raw,” Turner said. “It is about a lot of loss.”

The influence of “Who Am I” came from the book “The Gathering,” by Jeannine Otis, an author, performer and educator. The book is a collection of prayers and reflections from rappers — both known and unknown — and inner city but primarily incarcerated youth.

Turner’s interpretation of the works offer a special tribute to victims of gun violence, while also conveying a sense of hope within communities, the criminal justice system and humanity.

In “Who Am I,” the cycle begins with a poem by an incarcerated youth that is titled “Lord, WHO AM I??????” The poem reads in part, “Other People call me many names that walk with me in this physical form But WHO AM I TO YOU, Am I a gift or curse??????.”

Through 16 poems and prayers, the cycle touches on poverty, and violence and ends with “Shine On,” a positive reflection about pressing on by D. Cross.

“Poverty, rape, incarceration — it is universal still,” Turner said about the set.

“Who Am I” made its debut in 2013 at Zilkha Hall in Houston, sponsored by the Foundation for Modern Music, and premiered in New York City in 2014 at LaMama Theatre.

Turner is familiar with about five living composers, but knew Warwick was meant for the piece because she allowed him to freely interpret the piece with his voice, he said.

“Since her musical expression uniquely synthesizes words and melody, I approached her with a song cycle,” Turner said.

“She wrote so well for me vocally,” he added.

The piece came to life right after the Dec. 12, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 20 children dead and six adults. Warwick said they dedicated the song to the victims of that tragedy.

“It resonated with everybody,” she said.

Turner first collaborated with Warwick in “Shikoku Postcards,” a three-song ensemble for baritone, piano and cello. The piece made its debut about a decade ago.

“I love his voice,” Warwick said about Turner. “I love working with him, and I write the music he likes to sing.”

Warwick is a prolific composer and librettist, whose works have been widely performed in the United States, Canada, Europe and the Republic of Singapore.

“She’s an amazing American composer,” Turner said. “She’s so unassuming.”

She received her bachelor of arts and bachelor of music degrees from Meredith College in Raleigh, and master of music and doctorate of musical arts degrees from Florida State University. She did her post-doctoral work at the University of Houston with Carlisle Floyd, one of the foremost composers and librettists of opera in the United States today.

Warwick has written nine operas for children that were commissioned by the Houston Grand Opera, including the bilingual opera titled “Cinderella in Spain,” on which Warwick collaborated with lifelong friend and organist Mark Andersen for a performance at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater.

“I want kids to know that opera is not a dirty word,” Warwick said. “They can have fun and they can enjoy it. These operas are all funny.”

Warwick said she is not joined by many women in her field, which is one of the reasons it is important to spread her work in the school and to share with children.

“You can count how many women have ever written an opera,” Warwick said. “It is a male-dominated field.”

The majority of Warwick’s compositional output is vocal chamber music. She has written more than 80 works for various combinations of soloists, choruses and instrumentalists.

Warwick said her works are inspired by her views and social segments.

“I hope it will help people come together,” Warwick said. “That’s my goal.”

Lumberton’s Warwick composes song cycle performed at theatre in Smithsonian

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.