Museum at UNCP offers reed basketry workshop on Sept. 21.

PEMBROKE — The Museum of the Southeast American Indian at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will offer a reed basketry workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The workshop is open to people ages 16 and older. The session will be led by Lumbee artist Cindy Kay Locklear. The cost is $30. The museum is located inside Old Main.

Reed baskets have been used by indigenous people for hundreds of years. Participants will create a cross-body bag under Locklear’s instruction. Lunch will be provided. To register for this workshop, call 910-775-4455 or email [email protected]

