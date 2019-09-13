Humane Society’s “Bark at the Moon” open house fundraiser is Oct. 10

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society will showcase its facility during the annual “Bark at the Moon” open house fundraiser on Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

All are invited to the free event at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Light fare and refreshments will be served.

The goal is to raise awareness about the Humane Society, and to encourage donations to the organization after seeing what they do for the local four-footed residents and other needy Robeson County animals.

The shelter continues to need a variety of repairs and upgrades to help continue improvements on the facility and to keep up with state guidelines. The shelter also has recurring expenses, such as vet bills, staff salaries, utilities, facility insurance and supplies.

For more information about the Robeson County Humane Society and how to adopt, donate or volunteer, visit the Humane Society’s website at robesonhumanesociety.org.

