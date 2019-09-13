What’s happening

September 13, 2019 robesonian Features 0

•Saturday

Book ’Em 2019: Book ‘Em 2019 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Robeson Community College.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Square dancing: The East Lumberton Resource Center will hold free square and line dance classes from 7 to 9 p.m. The center is located on East Fifth Street in Lumberton. For information, call 910-739-2162.

•Sept. 20

Extreme illusions: The Extreme Illusions and Escapes show with Josh and Lea Knotts will be held at 8 p.m. at the Givens Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $16 to $21 for adults. Tickets for children under 12 are only $5 and can be purchased by calling 910-521-6361.

•Sept. 21

Lumber River: Lumber River Day will be observed at the Princess Ann Access landing near Orrum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•Sept. 28

Powers reunion: A reunion for the descendants of Javie and Mary Powers will take place at Godwin Heights Park in Lumberton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a covered dish and drink. For information, contact P. Evers at 910-739-2162.

Barnesville reunion: The Barnesville Class Reunion will take place at Sterling Fire Department at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15. Contact Faye Sealy at 910-628-8746 for more information.

•Oct. 5

Oxendine reunion: The Oxendine family will hold a reunion for the family of the late Lacy Lee and Cordia Oxendine at 1 p.m. at Willards Chapel Church on Elrod Road in Rowland. Bring a covered dish and dessert. For additional information, contact Alice Oxendine at 910-739-9803 or 910-633-9130.

•Oct. 10

Shelter reception: The “Bark at the Moon” open house fundraiser will take place at the Robeson County Humane Society, located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, from 6 to 8 p.m.

•Nov. 29

Class of 1984: The West Robeson Class of 1984 will hold its 35th year reunion at Adelio’s restaurant in Lumberton. The price is $40 per person, and the deadline to pay is Oct. 11. For more information, contact Chris Locklear, 910-258-1909; or Gale Sampson, 910-734-0246.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.