PEMBROKE — The Museum of the Southeast American Indian has scheduled its second annual Lumbee Genealogy Symposium for Oct. 24-25.

The symposium, titled “Revealing the Matriarch: Uncovering the Hidden Legacy of Lumbee Women,” will take place at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s U.C Annex from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Breakfast refreshments and lunch will be provided.

This two-day event is centered on the question: “What is the Legacy of Women in Lumbee Society?” This year’s symposium affords more time for participant engagement and hands-on-activities, and lineage chart and photo sharing. The cast of “lumBEEs: Women of the Dark Water” also will be present to talk about their hit play and the power of shared historical experiences.

Ticket are $35 for general admission, and $15 for seniors ages 65 and older. Register by calling 910-521-6361, or going online at www.uncp.edu. Click quick links, scroll to Givens Performing Arts Center, click get tickets online and then click on Lumbee Genealogy. All sales are final. Tickets are nonrefundable and seating is limited.

Contact the museum for any questions, concerns or any requests for special accommodations at 910-521-6282.