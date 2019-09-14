Asia Carter begins magical new journey at St. Pauls library

“Suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings.”
Starting a new journey in a familiar place might seem pointless, but that is not the case for me. My name is Asia and I am the new St. Pauls branch assistant and member of the Robeson County Public Library. I am from Lumberton, born and raised, and coming back home was just what I needed. And to make things better, I get to start a new journey in what I think to be a magical beginning.
Growing up I didn’t ever meet a stranger — I was always a people’s person. I also had a very wide imagination and think I know the best of everything and still do. So ending up working at the library with different types of people and being able to explore my imagination and also find the best in things with books isn’t so far off.
Joining the library family came right in time. Being in a library gives you a sense of peace. The library is a fulfilling place to go and relax. All types of people visit us to take part in what the library has to offer its patrons. You can sit and enjoy a book that you have picked up, get on the computer, or use a study desk for some study time. My favorite so far is watching all the kids come in and get so excited about our children’s library. My son and I have used the children’s library a few times, checking out children’s books for his nightly bedtime stories and his summer reading. We also offer a Lego club, which little girls and boys can take part in one night a week.
The library is such a great place and space to get away without going anywhere. Grab a book about the beach and enjoy the sound of the waves in your head or pick up an audio book — which we also have — and hear those waves for real, escape to the magical world of Harry Potter, spend the day with llama llama and his mama, or even read biographies of your favorite people, such as Obama, Grace Jones, or Misty Copeland.
Interested yet?
You also can come meet some of my amazing co-workers like Patrick, whose eccentric personality pulls you in with wonder. He is a connoisseur of all things mythical, mystical and interestingly weird. Amanda knows how to get you in the right direction to some good fiction, and Ms. Lolita is the queen of DVDs. Or get up with Ms. Tammy. She can help you on our late nights in the library.
You can find me in the computer lab, at the front desk or getting lost in shelving with Brandon talking about the unusual books we come across or the cookbooks that lead to conversations about the best places to get a burger and cheese fries in Lumberton. In the afternoons you can catch me at Annie Hubbard in St. Pauls with Ms. Joy, whose kind, friendly face greets almost every patron by name.
The smaller but more personable atmosphere is just the place to interact more with patrons and have a more hands-on approach. The small-town welcome is very inviting. One of my goals is to make sure I learn names and to be just as personable as Ms. Joy, by learning my patrons so each one will feel just as comfortable with me as they do with her. I am extremely excited to be a part of the Robeson County Public Library family and I can’t wait to meet new and old patrons of Robeson County. See you soon!
Asia Carter is a contributing columnist for the Robeson County Public Library.