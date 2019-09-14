Local woman used art to enrich her life, wants to help others do the same

Goodwin Goodwin Courtesy photo Brianna Goodwin sits by one of her commissioned works. Goodwin, who has an online business called The Tulip Tales, is the assistant director of operations for the Robeson County Church and Community Center. Courtesy photo Brianna Goodwin sits by one of her commissioned works. Goodwin, who has an online business called The Tulip Tales, is the assistant director of operations for the Robeson County Church and Community Center. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian Brianna Goodwin, a self-taught painter, holds one of her original works, an autumn-themed bouquet. Goodwin recently started her online art shop, The Tulip Tales. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian Brianna Goodwin, a self-taught painter, holds one of her original works, an autumn-themed bouquet. Goodwin recently started her online art shop, The Tulip Tales.

LUMBERTON — Brianna Goodwin considers herself a facilitator of sustainability and enrichment for people in Robeson County.

The 26-year-old said both are needed in life.

“You can’t enjoy life if you’re hungry. You can’t enjoy art if you’re hungry. Nothing here matters to you if you haven’t eaten today,” Goodwin said. “I understand that you have to prioritize, which is why I chose the line of work that I did, however, life goes beyond that.”

Goodwin is an assistant director of operations for the Robeson County Church and Community Center, where she has worked for the past year and a half.

“All of the programs that we have sustain life: food pantry, clothing, hygiene, medical supplies. It’s helping you exist. It’s helping you to be healthy. It’s helping you stay alive,” Goodwin said.

Outside of her job at the center, Goodwin works with the Kiwanis of Robeson Lumberton and the Robeson County Arts Council, programs that are more about helping people live a fulfilling life.

“The work I do outside of my nine-to-five enriches peoples lives,” she said.

While sharing sustainability and enrichment with others, Goodwin most recently tapped into her own form of enrichment through painting and has developed it into a small start-up that she says has generated some buzz in a short amount of time.

“I’ve never really considered myself a visual artist,” she said. “I never put it out there because I never really thought it would be well received by people.

“I never thought this was something that is viable to actually share with other people.”

Goodwin has been painting since high school. She has always had an appreciation for arts in all its forms as well, mostly focusing on the performing arts, playing several instruments, singing and dancing.

“In high school I started painting just as a therapeutic thing, just as a hobby,” she said. “I’ve always done it here and there.”

She got away from painting after working at a job with demanding hours but found herself rediscovering the hobby while working at the Church and Community Center.

“I really picked back up painting this year,” she said.

Two old windows collecting dust in her shed were the seed that started her small online business, The Tulip Tales, which was named after her love for the flower. When she moved from her old house, she brought the old windows with her and decided to paint flowers them.

I had nowhere to put them so I posted them on Facebook, she said. It didn’t take long for her to get several requests for purchase.

“I was astounded that people wanted to buy it,” she said. “I was doing it as a hobby. I was never seeking to sell it.”

That was about two months ago and Goodwin has since had about 20 purchases and several commissions.

“It’s just grew from there,” she said.

Goodwin’s medium is acrylics, and the subject is generally flowers, illustrative or abstract, with a colorful pallet. The young artist is mostly self-taught and draws inspiration from florists and other artists.

“There’s nothing new under the sun. There’s so much truth to that,” she said. “There’s a difference between copying or replicating and honoring some works or appreciating it and putting your own spin on it and making sure that it is individual to you.”

Goodwin said that throughout her life she has had struggles that have placed her in a survival mentality, but rediscovering art has changed that.

“That’s something that I struggled with — survive, survive, survive — because of the things that I experienced in my life,” Goodwin said. “When you’re able to step out of that survivalist mentality and step into living the fullness of life, art is always going to a part of that.”

One of her goals is to help others find the enrichment she did through art.

“When you discover art, you can express those things that you experienced in a positive way,” she said. “You can use art in any form to express those things you went through in life.”

Goodwin wants to help others who have struggled find enrichment as she has

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected]

