Museum receives $1,350 Arts Council grant

September 14, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE — The Museum of the Cape Fear has been awarded an Arts Council grant in the amount of $1,350.

The grant is awarded through the Creative Arts and Military category. The museum is one of the first to be awarded a grant in this new category. The money will pay for the museum’s participation in this year’s Heroes Homecoming.

The Museum of the Cape Fear is hosting performance artist Hardin Minor this year for Heroes Homecoming. Minor discovered more than 200 letters in the attic of his grandparents’ house. Those letters, to Hardin’s surprise, were written by his grandfather from the trenches of Wold War I on the Western Front. From those letters, Minor created and produced a one-man show titled “Letters from the Trenches: Dear Kit.” Kit was Minor’s grandmother.

Minor performs as his grandfather, and the words of the letters are revealed to the audience while a slideshow of World War I and family photos play in the background. The program takes place in the Pate Room of the Headquarters Library on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

“The Arts Council is pleased to partner with the Museum of the Cape Fear in support of ‘Letters from Trenches: ‘Dear Kit’,” said Greg Weber, president and CEO of the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County. “Project Support Grants for 2019/20 will help fund 26 projects facilitated by 19 nonprofit organizations. These projects help strengthen our communities through festivals and concerts, youth education programs, art exhibitions and workshops, and more.”

“The museum and the Arts Council have partnered for nearly three decades, and their support is invaluable to our ability to host events as unique as Mr. Minor’s,” said Leisa Greathouse, curator of Education for the museum. “The museum has also partnered with Heroes Homecoming from the beginning, and their partnership is as equally as important to us and our services to the area.”

For more information, visit www.museumofthecapefear.ncdcr.gov or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

