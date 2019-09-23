Purple Door to bringing ‘Frozen Jr.’ to RCC

LUMBERTON — Whatever is holding you back, “Let It Go.”

Purple Door Productions is welcoming everyone to the year of fire, ice and fantasy as it presents Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” based on the global box office hit. The show is sponsored by Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation.

Elsa’s icy magic and Anna’s fiery courage will come to life on stage in the adaptation of the original movie. Purple Door will present the musical about the strength of a girl‘s love to overcome her sister’s fear to save herself and her kingdom.

Performances will be held in the in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium Theater on the Robeson Community College campus in Partnership with the RCC Foundation. Showtimes are Sept. 26, Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. each day, with matinees on Sept. 28, and Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. each day.

Discount tickets are $12 for adults, and $8 for students and RCC staff. To purchase tickets, call Purple Door Productions at 910-224-4000, or the RCC Foundation office at 910-272-3235 or go online: [email protected] Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $8 for RCC staff and students.

“Frozen Jr.” will be presented for schools and daycares on Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Students get in for $5 and teachers for free. Reservations must be made by Monday to receive a $1 discount.

This production is supported by grants from the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and the Robeson County Arts Council.

