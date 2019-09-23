Rotary gives Backpack Pals a boost

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton collector believes his attic’s contents is a treasure trove that will lure the History Channel documentary series “American Pickers” to his home.

“I just have to get their attention,” John Wishart said.

Wishart, a collector at heart, has always been a fan of the show that follows the search for antiques and collectibles by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, two men who travel around the United States to buy or “pick” hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns, and meeting quirky characters and hearing their stories along the way. The pickers buy and sale for clients, or for their personal collections. Danielle Colby runs the office of Wolfe’s business, Antique Archaeology, from their home base in Le Claire, Iowa, and more recently at a second location in Nashville.

Wishart, a retired Alamac employee, has been watching the show for as long as it has been on the air, nearly a decade.

“I love that show,” Wishart said. “If only I could get the ‘Pickers’ to get here.”

The show filmed in North Carolina this past year, but Robeson County collectors and hobbyist did not get the attention of Wolfe and Fritz. Wishart thinks the show missed out.

“They went somewhere else. They didn’t even stop here,” Wishart said. “We gotta get them up here. We got to get their attention so we can get Lumberton known for this.”

Wishart’s attic is a young boy’s dream. Its walls are lined with classic movie, beer and motorcycle posters and shelves of vintage toys. The attic is the length and width of his home, plus the space added above his carport.

“When we got this house, nobody knew that it would end up quite like this,” Wishart said. “I started and I couldn’t quit.”

He hopes that Fritz’s fondness for antique toys and the two men’s past picks of vintage movie posters will catch their eyes.

“They’ll definitely be interested in this,” Wishart said while holding an old “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace” movie poster.

Wishart does have some self-interest in drawing the pickers’ attention to his attic. He wants to make some money and clear out some space for his main hobby, collecting model trains and layouts.

Wishart has a shelf containing about 50 model trains, and the biggest feature in his attic is his massive model train layout complete with a miniature town. The layout measures 4 feet wide and 27 feet long down the center of his attic.

Wishart, his son Brent and local train layout designer Earl Williams helped Wishart design and build the miniature town and train track.

The scene includes farmland that leads through a residential district and ends in a downtown area. The train runs around the parameter of the town and goes through a tunnel illuminated by 34 lights, Williams said. Included with the model layout is a switch that activates the familiar sound of an incoming train.

Williams made the homes along the track by hand, getting most of his tools from Hayes Hobby Shop in Fayetteville.

Williams said he didn’t mind using his talent to help his friend of five years.

“John is one of the greatest,” he said.

Wishart said his train layout has captured the attention of some youngsters.

“I’ve had kids come up here and look at it,” he said. “My two girls (granddaughters), they’ve seen it but they’re not that into trains.”

Wishart said his love for trains began when he was just a young boy who saw his father’s love for toys.

“He got me interested,” Wishart said. “He would bring it out at Christmas, and we would play with the Lionel train.”

Lionel Corporation was an American toy manufacturer and retailer that was in business from 1900 to 1995. Hobby shops like Hayes still carry tracks, trains and other things needed to construct a layout designed by the company.

Wishart already has his attic mapped out to include the second train layout.

“If I get rid of this stuff I can put a table there,” he said pointing to small tunnel-like area that leads to the space above his carport.

If he doesn’t get the attention of “American Pickers,” he won’t sell his collectibles, Wishart said.

“I’ll just keep it,” he said.

Wishart https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_20190918_095332-1.jpg Wishart Model train enthusiast John Wishart has devoted the attic of his Lumberton home to old movie posters and a miniature train layout. His layout, designed by his friend Earl Williams is 4 feet wide and 27 feet long and contains a farm, residential and downtown models. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_20190918_095024-1.jpg Model train enthusiast John Wishart has devoted the attic of his Lumberton home to old movie posters and a miniature train layout. His layout, designed by his friend Earl Williams is 4 feet wide and 27 feet long and contains a farm, residential and downtown models. John Wishart, a collector and Lumberton resident, holds an old Superman movie poster that is part of his collection, which takes up much of the space in his home’s attic. He hopes his collection of posters draws the attention of the History Channel documentary series “American Pickers.” https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_20190918_091953-1.jpg John Wishart, a collector and Lumberton resident, holds an old Superman movie poster that is part of his collection, which takes up much of the space in his home’s attic. He hopes his collection of posters draws the attention of the History Channel documentary series “American Pickers.”

Lumberton resident hopes television antiquers come to see his treasures

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor