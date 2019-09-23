Rotary gives Backpack Pals a boost

Red Springs Rotary Club member Wilson Ray recently presented a $2,400 check on behalf of the club to Densie Lambdon and Judy Arrington, of the Comunities in Schools, to support the Backpack Pals program in Red Springs. Backpack Pals provides nutritional weekend meals and snacks to children whose primary source of food is the school cafeteria.

