55 years as one

Sometimes when I look at a movie theater marquee I wonder if I’ve gone back in time. The titles suggest that not much has changed. I also wonder if the day will come when my children will ask why many of the movies and music of their time really aren’t the movies and music of their time.

Here’s what I mean. Who saw “A Star Is Born?” No, not the 2018 version with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and no, not the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. What about the 1954 version with Judy Garland and James Mason? Nope. You undoubtedly must mean the original version from 1937. Maybe you get the point.

That’s just one example. It sometimes feels like our culture is cannibalizing itself. Why are we obsessed with remaking things that are in some ways already classic, things we’ve already celebrated?

My generation grew up with “Ghostbusters” and at least two sequels of the movie. Then three years ago, it was remade with an all-female cast. Now, the producers of the original are making another installment that will ignore the 2016 remake. The “Halloween” horror franchise now has 12 installments. The most recent, in 2018, ignored all the previous sequels and remakes, and this year filming has begun on two more sequels for that movie.

The “Ten Commandments” has been reworked three times, “King Kong” has been re-made four times as well, and the list goes on. Very soon we’ll have a new reboot of “Home Alone.” Disney’s “The Lion King” just got a fresh new live-action remake, and those are just some of the movies I can think of. The same thing is happening with music and TV shows. But why?

The simple answer is money — no surprise there. Familiar titles are easy sales. But let’s dig deeper.

Today, you have the “remake,” which is basically an old story told with fresh new faces; you have the “reboot,” which may have familiar characters but a new storyline; and we also have the “revival,” which brings back an old cast for a brand new run. But what it boils down to is intellectual property. Why do you think Disney, one of the world’s biggest entertainment conglomerates, bought “Star Wars?” The profits are already packaged into the name. And since Disney bought the franchise, there are several new “Star Wars” movies or products coming out every year.

Jamie Litty is the chair of the Department of Mass Communications at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. And she says it’s really nothing new.

“Movies adapted from best-loved fairy tales, Bible stories, novels and plays were often remade as a ‘sure thing,’ as perennial crowd-pleasers, by different studios or even by the same studio,” said Litty. “This goes all the way back to cinema’s silent era. There were two ‘The Wizard of Oz’ versions in the silent era alone. There may be something classic or archetypal about a chosen story and how it functions psychologically or poetically. That’s why it works. If the story is in the public domain, even better. No rights to pay for, except to option a script from the screenwriter.”

So what’s the deal with music?

Sometimes it’s the same as movies — an artist covers a popular song to introduce a new listener to his or her band. There are others who signed record deals long before the digital era, and their contracts didn’t include provisions for digital sales. When profits began to shrink and artists saw little to no revenue from streaming and online piracy, they re-recorded their hits as close to the original as possible, allowing them to reclaim some of the revenue they’d lost because of digital music sales.

Not even Broadway is immune to the makeover bug. “Footloose” saw a rebirth on Broadway, so has “Aladdin,” “King Kong,” “Seven Brides For Seven Brothers,” “Fame,” “The Elephant Man,” and “Dirty Dancing” to name a few. Even “Spongebob Squarepants,” the kids’ animated TV show, was a Broadway play.

Aside from monetary reasons, we’re also now in an era of nostalgia where the pleasures of times gone by are becoming the pastimes of current times. Cassette tapes and vinyl albums have made a comeback. In some circles wearing fashions of the 60s, 70s and 80s has become stylish and chic.

“Re-makes of stories originally written for the screen and so-called reboots of defunct TV series may be an easy appeal to a demographic that’s feeling nostalgic right now for characters they remember fondly from their youth — a demographic that doesn’t have to be ‘sold’ on the sitcom genre, for example, nor sold on television as a delivery platform because they grew up on it,” said Litty.

Litty added that sometimes the audience is just curious to see how child actors have aged or who the new go-to person is to play an old familiar character.

Regardless of the myriad reasons for making all things old once again new, the trend is here to stay. Ultimately, it’s driven by economics. If a movie or show makes money for its producers, you can bet on more. That’s human nature — and that’s the business. And as disappointing as it seems, my kids tend to like the more updated remakes because they can relate to them, and for them, I guess that’s all that matters until they get older like me.

James Bass Contributing columnist