55 years as one

September 28, 2019 robesonian Features 0
R.L. and Clementine Oxendine, of Rowland, will celebrate 55 years of marriage next Saturday. The couple, married on Oct. 5, 1964, in Dillon, South Carolina, has five children, 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. They will celebrate with a dinner at Pier 41 restaurant in Lumberton.

