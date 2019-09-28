County history museum to display tools from prehistory to modernity

By: Scott Bigelow - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The tools that built America, from prehistory through modernity, will be on display in a special exhibit at the Robeson County History Museum.

The exhibit opens on Oct. 13, with an open house scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. that day at the museum, which is located at 101 S. Elm St. in Lumberton.

The exhibit covers many periods in history and many occupations, from prehistoric stone knives to antique carpentry tools that built homes, farm buildings, railroads and much more.

An antique Cyclone Seed Sower is one exhibit among many farm implements, said Shep Oliver, past president of the museum.

“The company, from Urbana, Indiana, that made this one, still makes them today,” Oliver said of the portable seed sower. “The Department of Transportation still uses them to spread grass seed.”

The seed that planted the idea for a tool exhibit began with a conversation with museum board member Joey Gold.

“Joey was closing his business, and had a large chest of tools that his grandfather used,” Oliver said. “He said he didn’t know what to do with them.”

The large wooden trunk and tools are a cornerstone of the exhibit. Gold’s grandfather, master carpenter Joseph Cralon Gold (1892-1981), built many things with his tool chest, including a railroad trestle near Lumberton.

The exhibit shows off loaned items as well as items from the museum’s permanent collection. Among the rooms in the museum’s historic building are exhibits dedicated to early medical practices and kitchens.

Oliver’s father, the late Gen. Paul Oliver, who was museum president in its early years in the mid-1980s, donated farm implements used at the family farm in Marietta in the 19th and 20th centuries.

“One of my favorites is this mule-drawn land clearing plow,” Oliver said. “It’s hard to imagine clearing virgin land like this.”

The tools on display speak to an older time and are both educational for the young and inspirational for the older viewers. One exhibit that former farmhands might wish to forget is a framed 200-pound fertilizer bag.

There are stories of men picking up two bags and carrying them from a warehouse to their truck. Tools, such as two-man cross-cut saws, mule harnesses and a scythe with a cradle, hark back to a time when life was far more strenuous.

Museum volunteer Johnny Floyd, of Fairmont, loaned the museum the fertilizer bag. Loans of old tools from friends and visitors are welcome, Oliver said.

The tool exhibit will be on display through the end of the year. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

A framed 200-pound fertilizer bag is one of many antique farm implements on display in the Robeson County History Museum’s tool exhibit. The good old days came with some heavy lifting.
A framed 200-pound fertilizer bag is one of many antique farm implements on display in the Robeson County History Museum's tool exhibit. The good old days came with some heavy lifting.

Tools in the Robeson County History Museum’s exhibit go back to pre-history with this exhibit of stone knives and hand tools used by the earliest Americans.
Tools in the Robeson County History Museum's exhibit go back to pre-history with this exhibit of stone knives and hand tools used by the earliest Americans.

Old wooden buckets inspired songs and poetry but were dreaded by children who carried water from well to home. This hand-made bucket, held by Shep Oliver, is one of the displays in the Robeson County History Museum’s new tool exhibit, which opens Oct. 13, with an open house scheduled for 2-5 p.m. that day.
Old wooden buckets inspired songs and poetry but were dreaded by children who carried water from well to home. This hand-made bucket, held by Shep Oliver, is one of the displays in the Robeson County History Museum's new tool exhibit, which opens Oct. 13, with an open house scheduled for 2-5 p.m. that day.

Scott Bigelow

Staff writer

Scott Bigelow can be reached via email at [email protected]

