It is finally fall, which means the Friends of the Robeson County Public Library’s annual book sale is just around the corner!
Every year, the Friends of the Library lay out a maze of books for people of all ages to plunder through so they can snap up their favorites to take home at a low price. The book sale serves as a fundraiser for our public library system. All monies collected during the sale are given to the library to help us purchase more new books for the community.
The fall book sale is scheduled for Thursday through Oct. 5 at Osterneck Auditorium. The sale hours are as follows: Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All hardback and large paperback books are only $1 each. Small paperbacks, children’s books, and audiovisual materials are only 50 cents each. There are thousands of books to choose from, so please plan on shopping at the fall book sale. They are always happy to have help from volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering at the book sale, please send an email to [email protected] I will connect you with our Friends of the Library.
This is also a great time of year to join the Friends of the Library. The Friends of the Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports library projects that are not in the regular budget and supplement the book budget. Recently, the Friends sponsored summer reading, National Library Card Sign-Up Month, Book ‘Em NC, and a list of technology and library supplies. We couldn’t continue to provide excellent library services to the community without the support of the Friends. The three membership options: single member for $25; family for $50; and patron for $100 or more. An application is available on our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org.
A couple of exciting activities on the horizon are the “Where Do I Begin?” genealogy class on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and pumpkin painting on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. For the genealogy class, Kelly Mecifi, Technical Services librarian, will review forms, organizational skills, and how to get started with your family history. Registration is required because space in our genealogy room is limited. To register for the genealogy class, call 910-738-4859, Ext. 312.
Lauren Piszczor, Adult Services librarian, will host a pumpkin-painting party. Small pumpkins and craft supplies will be provided. The program is for adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register for pumpkin-painting, call Lauren at 910-738-4859, Ext. 305.
Our Youth Services Department has a new resource for families and educators. Lisa and Bridget started a YouTube channel for After Hours Storytime. They are recording readings of children’s storybooks and posting the video to their channel for kids to enjoy. So far, they’ve shared “The Wonky Donky” by Craig Smith and “Gaston” by Kelly DiPucchio. You can find the stories on our website under the children’s tab or search for “Lisa and Bridget” on YouTube.
It should come as no surprise that we have a ton of Harry Potter fans on staff. One way we have fun at work is through participating in a House Cup Challenge. All staff who wished to participate were sorted into their Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin — and teamed up with their fellow housemates to earn points. Each house has color-coded stones and a jar. The first house to earn all of their stones, which was more than 100 stones, wins the House Cup and earns a prize for the entire team.
According to Professor McGonagall, “Your triumphs will earn your house points, while any rule-breaking will lose house points.” After a long battle between houses, Hufflepuff took the win this past week. Congratulations to our Hufflepuffs — Brandon Locklear, head of house; Patrick Parker, Caroline Lloyd, Holly Shakeshaft, Asia Carter, Sandra Britt, Dallas Feeko and Joella Ford. Our other houses also racked up a ton of points. Our Gryffindors are Lauren Piszczor, head of house; Lolita McMillan, Caroline Locklear, Octavia Locklear, Audrey McNeese and Tammy Vincent. Our Ravenclaws are Lisa Bowden, head of house; Bridget Bloomer, Mary Watson and Joseph Lewis. Our Slytherins are Kelly Mecifi, head of house; Amanda Mili, Joy Andrews, Margaret Richardson and myself, keeper of keys and grounds. Carmela Williams serves as our head mistress and our Muggle family includes Marvin Paul, Glenn McMillan, Zach Bullard and Cynthia Lester. We’ve just started our second House Cup Challenge, so let’s see which house will take the lead.
Between book sales, genealogy classes, pumpkin-painting parties, silly stories and a cheerful staff, what isn’t to love about your local library? Please come visit us this fall. We look forward to seeing you!
Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.