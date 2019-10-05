Relay for Life team captains meeting is Thursday

October 5, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON —Relay For Life of Robeson County has scheduled its Team Captain Kick-off for Thursday.

The event is to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the East Lumberton Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. All previous team captains are invited to come and hear about the changes in place for Relay For Life of 2020.

Meagan Hendren and Austin Kelly will be event leaders for this season. Hendren is Relay For Life of Robeson County’s event lead, and Kelly is the Community Development manager for the American Cancer Society.

Visit RelayForLife.org/RobesonNC to learn more or contact Kelly at 910-382-0728 or at [email protected]

