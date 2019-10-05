Relay for Life team captains meeting is Thursday

LUMBERTON — A former Lumberton resident’s first big professional big break in the movie industry is a feature role in a faith-based cabin thriller film shot in the small town of Woodbury, Tennessee.

Olivia Arokiasamy will be featured in the film “Be Still and Know,” which comes out on DVD on Oct. 14. A premiere for the public was held in August. The film was written and directed by Brittany Goodwin, who’s past films have generated five Dove Awards.

Told in the style of classic edge-of-your-seat “cabin films,” “Be Still And Know” combines suspense with personal conflict and explores how faith is tested and relied on in times of trouble.

“It’s that thriller feel of being stuck somewhere and trying to get out, but while also being that faith-based film, so the content is clean and there’s an aspect of prayer and faith in it,” Arokiasamy said. “You don’t see many thrillers or horrors that are faith-based.”

The film revolves around 19-year-old Catherine Jean, played by Kelsey Steele. Catherine Jean, better known as CJ, reconnects with her childhood best friend Sophie, portrayed by Elizabeth Potthast, after leaving her small town home in Willow Springs for college in the city. Sophie invites CJ to a getaway at her late grandfather’s cabin, and she reluctantly brings her new friends, Amber, played by Kelly Bartram, and Jocelyn, played by Arokiasamy.

The two friends, both city girls at heart, embrace the wooded retreat but their excitement quickly turns to dread when they discover a vagabond living in a run-down trailer on the property. Heeding his warnings against them, the group of girls’ decision to cut their trip short is foiled when Sophie disappears into the vast wooded terrain.

For Arokiasamy, it was a dream working with the cast, and she embraced the character as well.

“My character is an amateur photographer so she’s taking pictures throughout the movie the whole time,” Arokiasamy said. “She’s a little artsy.”

The 25-year-old Lumberton native caught the acting bug while going to school at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She had developed a love for theater but did not see it as a viable career until her first semester at the school.

”It’s something I always wanted to do,” Arokiasamy said. “When I younger, I didn’t think it was practical enough to actually do it so I went to school thinking I would do something else.”

She initially went to school to study Marine Biology. She took an Oceanography class during her first semester, and soon realized it wasn’t for her. It was in a theater class that she chose her professional path.

“When I took my first theater class, I was like ‘No, I don’t want to do anything else,’” she said.

“I ended up majoring in Performance Theater and Film Studies, and I just decided to actually pursue it seriously.”

After graduating, Arokiasamy lived in New York for two years and then moved to Nashville, where she now lives.

Arokiasamy’s mother, Pennie, said she was a little apprehensive when she got the call from her daughter about the profession switch. But she quickly got on board and has supported her since.

“I said ‘It wouldn’t have been my first choice, but OK,’” Pennie Arokiasamy said. “After that I went to every show she had in Wilmington.

“Its been wonderful watching her blossom.”

“Be Still and Know” is the young actress’ first film role. Her training at school — performing in plays, doing short films — prepared her for the role, but she learned much more working on the film.

“The difference is the technicality, and that’s the thing I have less experience with, so that’s what I’m going to take away from shooting the movie,” she said. “That was so valuable, just how to be aware of the camera but also staying in the scene. Just getting that technical experience was the best.”

Arokiasamy discovered the role through a site that helps actresses get exposure to casting directors and small production companies. She connected with Every New Day Pictures, a faith-based production company owned by the husband-and-wife team of Brittany and John Goodwin.

“I was on the website and I got the breakdown in the email because I fit the description of the movie characters,” she said. “I submitted my picture, and they asked me to come audition.”

Arokiasamy was cast in August 2018 and began filming in late September and early October. Her character was filmed in eight days.

“Me booking a movie is somewhat of an anomaly for someone starting out,” the actress said. “It was the first thing I auditioned for, and it was the best experience of my life.

Because of the small cast and crew, Arokiasamy said she connected personally with her co-stars and crew members, and it often felt like just hanging with friends.

“We all got along so well,” she said. “Everyone is working so hard and was really dedicated to the project.”

Now, armed with an agent, Arokiasamy hopes the movie will catapult her into more films and creative content. She said she has gained the experience that will help her reach those goals. She has shot a couple of commercials and did some modelling jobs, but hopes to find her next feature film and pursue even more ambitious goals.

“Being on set just reaffirmed that that’s what I want to be doing all the time,” she said. “Definitely movies, but one of my goals is definitely TV. I watch a lot of TV and generally like series most. To be a part of one would definitely be a dream.”

Another goal would be producing and starring in her own content, she said.

“I really hope more creative content is coming my way soon,” Arokiasamy said.

Arokiasamy https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_5594.jpg Arokiasamy Former Lumberton resident Olivia Arokiasamy will be featured in the film “Be Still and Know,” which comes out on DVD on Oct. 14. The film is a faith-based cabin thriller. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Be-Still-And-Know-Poster-1v2-Proof.jpg Former Lumberton resident Olivia Arokiasamy will be featured in the film “Be Still and Know,” which comes out on DVD on Oct. 14. The film is a faith-based cabin thriller. Actress Olivia Arokiasamy, formerly of Lumberton, shoots a scene in the film “Be Still and Know,” a faith-based thriller produced by Every New Day Pictures. The film was shot in the small town of Woodbury, Tennessee. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Be-Still-And-Know-BTS-6626.jpg Actress Olivia Arokiasamy, formerly of Lumberton, shoots a scene in the film “Be Still and Know,” a faith-based thriller produced by Every New Day Pictures. The film was shot in the small town of Woodbury, Tennessee.

