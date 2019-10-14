Art by two UNCP students can be viewed at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building

October 14, 2019
By: Staff report
Shown is a painting by Julie Strickland, a student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. This work — along with others by Strickland and fellow student Jayla Robinson — will be featured this month at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building.

BLADENBORO — Two students of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke are exhibiting their art at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building.

October is the final month to view the exhibit by Whiteville’s Jayla Robinson and Julie Strickland. The two young artists studied art at Southeastern Community College and are continuing their studies at UNCP.

Their intriguing pieces will be displayed until the final weekend in October. Featured are varied works, including prismacolor pencil, water color, acrylic paint, pen, charcoal, oil paint and ink wash, and combinations of some of these. The piece titled “Father’s Eye” is described as so realistic it appears to be a closeup photograph rather than an oil painting.

The exhibit is in the upstairs art gallery at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building, located at 818 S. Main St. in Bladenboro. The building is open 2-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Groups may arrange other viewing times by appointment. Call 910-633-7982 for more information.

