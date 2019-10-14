Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton club installs officers, honors outstanding members

Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Immediate Past President Joe Terranova passes the gavel to incoming President Mary Winfree during a banquet held recently to install officers and present awards to members. This will be Winfree’s second non-consecutive term as club president. Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Immediate Past President Joe Terranova passes the gavel to incoming President Mary Winfree during a banquet held recently to install officers and present awards to members. This will be Winfree’s second non-consecutive term as club president.

LUMBERTON — Each year the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton club holds an annual banquet to celebrate its success and to install incoming officers.

The most recent was Sept. 29 at Adelio’s, where the club gained four new members and elected Mary Winfree as its new president.

At the banquet attended by 48 members and guests, the club celebrated its service to children and families, scholarship awards, individual member service, successful fundraising, recognized outstanding service by a community member, retired outgoing officers ,and installed new officers.

Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton was led in 2018-19 by President Joe Terranova, who also served as president in 2011-2012.

“I can say without hesitation that it has been a rewarding personal experience for me to work with everyone and serve as president,” Terranova said. “I take away from this experience more than I imagined. I hope the leadership that I brought as the president of our club held true to the traditions and reputation this organization holds in our community.”

During Terranova’s term as president, the club increased membership, increased service through the Robeson Young Professionals satellite club, participated in a Region 5 Kiwanis One Day project and led a Kiwanis Disaster Relief project, in addition to several club signature projects such as Read Around Robeson. The club awarded thousands of dollars in grants to organizations that support programs for children. The club also sponsors a Key Club at Lumberton High School and a Circle K Club at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Additionally, the club awards four scholarships totaling $5,500.

Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton recognized Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr. at the annual banquet with the Kiwanis International Robert E. Connelly Jr. Medal of Heroism for his leadership because he and others took to the streets by boat for several days and nights to rescue residents trapped in their homes during hurricanes.

Other recognitions included an award for Club Financial Viability presented to Bruce Jobe, who has served as Kiwanis Pancake Festival chairperson for three consecutive years; a Kiwanis Image Award to Katie Fountain for excellence in promoting the club through social media; a Membership Award to Brianna Goodwin for her commitment to membership growth and member engagement; and Winfree was presented the Community Impact Award for her commitment to service to the community through signature projects, Kiwanis Disaster Relief, and Service Leadership Programs at UNCP and Lumberton High School. Winfree also served as chairperson for the 42nd All American Golf Tournament.

Immediate Past President Tim Little was named Kiwanian of the Year. His commitment to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton and the children it serves has been displayed not only by his willingness to serve on the board and by leading the club, but by his overwhelming willingness to help wherever he is needed.

Carolinas District Governor-Elect Chris White, of the Raleigh Club, was present to induct four new members of the club: Kaitlyn Winfree, Rose Duckworth, Amber Corbett and Marco Mora. The new members were sponsored by Dr. Katie Lowery, Brianna Goodwin and Mary Winfree. The club ended the year with nine new members.

Carolinas District Gov. Greg McDonald, of Southport-Oak Island Club, led the retirement of outgoing officers Owen Thomas, Connie Russ and Fountain before installing incoming officers: President-Elect Tito Massol, Immediate Past President Terranova and Winfree. The new directors are Mat Patterson and John Lowery. Patterson will lead the Service Committee. The Membership Committee will be led by Lowery.

The event wrapped up with Terranova passing the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton gavel to incoming president Winfree, who will serve a second term as club president. Winfree also serves as Region 5 Trustee on the Carolinas District Board and previously served two terms as Division 26 lieutenant governor.

