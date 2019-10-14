Theater bringing ‘One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash’ to Lumberton

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON —The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will pay tribute to a memorable night in Memphis when four musical legends performed their greatest hits.

The theater will present “One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash” on Oct. 26 beginning at 7 p.m. The performance is a night of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950s rock “n” roll that takes audiences back to Dec. 4, 1956, the night when four of the biggest names in early rock “n” roll — Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash — gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis.

This tribute features nationally acclaimed cast members who have an uncanny sound, look and feel that is true to the original legends. The production also features an authentic and energetic rockabilly backup band. Audiences are expected to feel as though they are witnesses to a rock “n” roll royalty jam session with the legendary performers whose music has stood the test of time.

Tickets are $25 for individuals, and $22 for anyone 65 or older or in the military. Tickets for students are $10, and $20 for PrivilegesPlus members. The cost is $20 each for groups of 10 or more people when tickets are bought in advance by contacting the box office.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in person or with a credit card or cash from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

When available, tickets can also be bought at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to performance.

