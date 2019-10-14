Theater bringing ‘One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash’ to Lumberton

And just like that, fall is here!

We have been having so much fun at the library that time is really flying by and it will be the holiday season before we know it. In the meantime, learn about all the new and fun things happening at the library over the next couple of months.

The Adult Services Department has two events planned for October. A public Shred Event will be taking place onOct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lumberton library parking lot. Bring your personal documents to be properly and safely shredded for free. There is a limit of three document boxes or 75 pounds of paper per attendee. This event is sponsored by the Local Government Federal Credit Union.

On Oct. 24, representatives from Haunted North Carolina Inc. will be joining us for an educational presentation on Paranormal Investigation. The program will run from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium. The presenters will discuss how “haunting-type phenomena” are investigated and will provide information about normal and paranormal cases.Because of the content of the program patrons must be at least 16 years of age to attend. There is no registration required for the event.

The Youth Services Department has a special storytime planned at the Rowland library on Thursday at 4 p.m. Please check our website for information about additional storytimes offered at our branch locations.

LEGO Club is now being held at two locations. Children ages 5 to 12 are welcome to attend at the St. Pauls library on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and the Lumberton library on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. STEM Club also is held at the Lumberton library on the first Friday of each month at 4 p.m.

We are excited to have the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences join us again this year for a program on Fossils and Prehistoric Life. The program will take place on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium. This program is geared toward middle school age and up. Seating is limited for the program. Please contact the Youth Services Department at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310 to reserve.

Planning a community event? The library would love to attend. We strive to make sure all Robeson County residents know about the resources and services available to them through the library. Contact Caroline Lloyd, outreach specialist, to schedule at 910-738-4859, ext. 306.

September was National Library Card Sign-Up Month and this year we welcomed 296 newly registered patrons. If you know someone who does not have a library card, have them sign up for one. With a library card you have access to books, audiobooks, DVDs and digital collections, computer access at all of our locations, and access to online databases for free. Doesn’t that sound exciting?

If you haven’t been to the library in a while, stop in and see us. We’d love to introduce you to your next favorite read.

Lauren Piszczor Contributing columnist