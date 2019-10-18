Kiwanis Pancake Festival is scheduled for Nov. 8-9

October 18, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff writer

LUMBERTON — The Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton will hold its 57th annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center.

All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, and from 7 to 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Proceeds will go to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton’s Children’s Foundation.

Ticket prices are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Advance tickets can be bought at The Staffing Alliance on Lackey Street in Lumberton, RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange on Farringdom Street in Lumberton and from members of the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton.

