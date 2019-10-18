Lumbee Genealogy Symposium scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Museum of the Southeast American Indian has scheduled its second annual Lumbee Genealogy Symposium.

The symposium, titled “Revealing the Matriarch: Uncovering the Hidden Legacy of Lumbee Women,” will take place Thursday and Friday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s U.C Annex from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Breakfast refreshments and lunch will be provided.

Symposium discussion will focus on the question, “What is the legacy of women in Lumbee Society?” This year’s symposium affords more time for participant engagement, hands-on activities, lineage chart and photo sharing.

The keynote panel is the cast of “lumBEEs: Women of the Dark Water.” They will discuss their play and the power of shared historical experiences.

The symposium aims to bring together research and resources, and to discuss family trees and related topics. Presenters will include scholars and family researchers.

In partnership with the Lumbee Tribe and Wells Fargo, the Lumbee Genealogy Symposium will share the nuances of these stories to reveal the indigeneity of Lumbee history and culture.

The symposium will explore related topics such as how the Tuscarora and Yamasee wars changed the cultural existence of American Indian people in North Carolina, how to read between the lines in archives, understanding the traditional role of women in Southeastern American Indian society, tribal enrollment requirements, and finding one’s Lumbee family in vital records, deeds and taxes.

The symposium agenda is available at the Museum of the Southeast Indian’s Facebook page.

For tickets or to register online, visit uncp.edu/gpac, call the GPAC Box Office at 910-521-6363 or call the museum at 910-521-6282. Contact the museum to request special accommodations. All sales are final. Tickets are nonrefundable and seating is limited.

