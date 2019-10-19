Cirque Mei will bring Chinese circus artistry to GPAC on Oct. 27

October 19, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
Contemporary Chinese circus Cirque Mei will perform Oct. 27 at the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The show features 30 elite circus artists performing acrobatic routines and a variety of stunts.

PEMBROKE — Featuring elite circus performers and breath-taking acrobatics, Cirque Mei is coming to the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

From the Hebei Province of the People’s Republic of China, Cirque Mei features traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts in a colorful and lively celebration of the internationally renowned Chinese circus arts. The group has performed worldwide and recently appeared on “The Ellen Show.”

Cirque Mei blends ancient artistry with high energy for a nonstop extravaganza of family entertainment. With 30 elite circus artists performing acrobatic routines and stunts, Cirque Mei thrills young and old alike with their feats of agility, strength and poise. The show includes many popular Chinese circus routines, including hoops diving, lion dance, bicycle skills, flying meteors, foot juggling with umbrellas, contortion and the ladder balancing act.

“This is not just a circus act, it’s a real cultural experience,” said James Bass, Givens Performing Arts Center executive director. “This is not just a Chinese acrobat performance. This show contains a lot of traditional Chinese circus artistry, and so while it is amazing to see, it also exposes audiences to some of the glorious performing arts of Asia.”

The troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of more than 130 circus performers who tour throughout China and the world.

Tickets range from $10 for children under 12 to $36 and can be purchased online at uncp.edu/gpactickets or by calling the box office at 910.521.6361.

To view promotional photos and video, visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lmd8mmqzr8vemr9/AACAT-zNoEfDlwUJxYf4MIqca?dl=0

Other performances coming to GPAC include the UNCP Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 22 and “The Nutcracker” ballet on Nov. 24. Tickets also are on sale for “Bandstand The Broadway Musical,” from the same choreographer as “Hamilton.”

For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. Some shows on the season also carry an option for the Act I Diner’s pre-show dinners. Call or check the website for dates.

Contemporary Chinese circus Cirque Mei will perform Oct. 27 at the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The show features 30 elite circus artists performing acrobatic routines and a variety of stunts.

