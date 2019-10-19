Jill McCorkle can add a Distinguished Alumna Award to her list of honors

Novelist Jill C. McCorkle is presented a Distinguished Alumna Award by Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz during the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill University Day ceremony on Oct. 12. The Lumberton native graduated from the university in 1980. Novelist Jill C. McCorkle is presented a Distinguished Alumna Award by Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz during the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill University Day ceremony on Oct. 12. The Lumberton native graduated from the university in 1980. Jill McCorkle was one of the four alumni who received a Distinguished Alumna Award during the 226th University Day celebration on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. Pictured are UNC-Chapel Hill Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, McCorkle, Robert Newman, Giselle Corbie-Smith, Nikole Hannah-Jones, James Delany and UNC System Interim President Bill Roper. Jill McCorkle was one of the four alumni who received a Distinguished Alumna Award during the 226th University Day celebration on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. Pictured are UNC-Chapel Hill Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, McCorkle, Robert Newman, Giselle Corbie-Smith, Nikole Hannah-Jones, James Delany and UNC System Interim President Bill Roper.

CHAPEL HILL — Lumberton native Jill McCorkle, an award-winning novelist, recently donned University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill regalia for an entirely different reason than when she first did so nearly 40 years ago.

She was among the people participating in the University Day celebration of more than two centuries of service to the state this past Saturday. While she was there, McCorkle received a Distinguished Alumna Award. The award is a nearly 50-year-old tradition. This year faculty members honored four alumni for their outstanding contributions to humanity.

Receiving the award was humbling for McCorkle, who first walked the halls of the university as an undergraduate English student in the late 70s. She graduated in 1980.

“If someone had told me at age 19 that this was my future, I wouldn’t believe it,” McCorkle said. “It just was an honor.”

The award ceremony was among several other events that were part of University Day, which marks the Oct. 12, 1793, laying of the cornerstone of the university’s first building, Old East. The 226th anniversary celebrates Carolina as the birthplace of public higher education in the nation.

McCorkle was honored alongside three other recipients during a private breakfast before the ceremony. Also receiving an award were college sports executive James “Jim” E. Delany, the Big Ten’s fifth commissioner; Nikole S. Hannah-Jones, an investigative reporter who covered segregation and racial injustice for The New York Times Magazine; and Robert D. Newman, president and director of the National Humanities Center.

McCorkle said the university played a pivotal role in where she is today.

“It was a time to really reflect on how much of an impact UNC had on my career and my life,” she said.

McCorkle described the entire experience back at her alma mater as “nostalgic.”

“There’s places on that UNC campus that’s the same as it was 40 years ago,” she said. “It was moving.”

McCorkle published her first two novels on the same day in 1984, and soon after she was described in The New York Times Book Review as a “born novelist.” Since then she has published four novels and four collections of short stories. Five of her works have been named New York Times notable books, while three of her stories have appeared in Best American Short Stories anthologies. Other stories written by McCorkle have appeared in Best American Short Stories and New Stories from the South.

Between writing novels and short stories, McCorkle has taught at UNC-Chapel Hill, Harvard, Tufts and Brandeis. She also is a frequent instructor at the Sewanee Summer Writers Program.

McCorkle has received the New England Book Award, John Dos Passos Prize for Literature, North Carolina Award for Literature and Thomas Wolfe Prize. She was inducted into the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame in 2018 during a ceremony at the Weymouth Center in Southern Pines.

She currently teaches creative writing at North Carolina State University and the Bennington College Writing seminars. Her latest novel, “Hieroglyphics,” will be out in June.

She lives in Hillsborough with her husband, and still finds time to come back home to Lumberton, whether to visit her mother, or for her monthly meeting with the Wesley Pines writing group.

“It’s the highlight of the month,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. I never get tired of hearing about their life.”

The program was created about three years ago, and her next class is Tuesday.

“For me as a teacher of writing, I’m just into storytelling,” she said. “A lot of my stories are about where I grew up.”

Novelist Jill C. McCorkle is presented a Distinguished Alumna Award by Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz during the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill University Day ceremony on Oct. 12. The Lumberton native graduated from the university in 1980. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_Photo-1.jpg Novelist Jill C. McCorkle is presented a Distinguished Alumna Award by Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz during the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill University Day ceremony on Oct. 12. The Lumberton native graduated from the university in 1980. Jill McCorkle was one of the four alumni who received a Distinguished Alumna Award during the 226th University Day celebration on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. Pictured are UNC-Chapel Hill Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, McCorkle, Robert Newman, Giselle Corbie-Smith, Nikole Hannah-Jones, James Delany and UNC System Interim President Bill Roper. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Photo_2.jpg Jill McCorkle was one of the four alumni who received a Distinguished Alumna Award during the 226th University Day celebration on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. Pictured are UNC-Chapel Hill Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, McCorkle, Robert Newman, Giselle Corbie-Smith, Nikole Hannah-Jones, James Delany and UNC System Interim President Bill Roper.

UNC-Chapel Hill presents Jill McCorkle with a Distinguished Alumna Award

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.