Couple celebrate 55 years

Lumberton residents started buzzing in August when word got out that a large mural was being painted on the side of a building in downtown Lumberton. It wasn’t long before photos of the approximately 40-by-100-foot painting went viral.

The mural, completed by artist Scott Nurkin, is part of a North Carolina Arts Council project called SmART Initiative, which incorporates local and cultural themes into art projects that stimulate neighborhoods and downtowns. The council provides grants to communities who are approved and then works with local councils to carry out unique projects.

Connie Russ-Wallwork, the city’s Downtown Development coordinator, sees the mural — and other art installations, including one on the plaza by local sculptor Melvin Morris — as beautification. Dick Taylor, who owns the building where the mural resides, sees more people slowing down to look at the art, and he is confident that the art will help invigorate downtown.

If you go to the North Carolina Arts Council’s website, you can find a link that shares detailed information about the implementation of similar projects in Burnsville, Durham, Kinston and Wilson. Each of these towns worked with their local arts councils to design and create projects that preserved history, improved public image and increased arts awareness in the community.

A building once stood where Lumberton’s mural is located. The building was gutted by fire, and Taylor, who owned that structure as well, invested in putting up a firewall to protect the building beside the now vacant lot where the burned building was demolished. That wall now is beautifully decorated in vibrant colors, displaying native Robeson County flora and the city’s name at the top.

“I had no hesitation when they approached me about the mural,” Taylor said. “It’s bringing a lot of people to look at it — it’s a real asset to downtown.”

The National League of Cities, a nonprofit representing about 19,000 cities in the U.S., is part of a growing body of advocates that see public art bringing more benefit than just smiles. According to the NLC, more city leaders around the nation are seeking to revitalize and grow their communities with public art. Their research suggests that public art can be the impetus to creating arts districts, which tend to attract young professionals.

The Americans for the Arts in Washington, D.C. also champions public art as a means of making communities more vibrant. Some of the benefits they tout include economic growth and sustainability, cultural identity and understanding and increased public health, which Taylor is happy to validate.

“People slow down and look,” Taylor said, adding that the city has planned to make a greenway in the mural area, a place where people can rest and take it easy. This, according to Americans For the Arts, is one way for people to relieve stress.

Public art may help curb crime too, research suggests. People tend to perceive areas with public art as more protected and cared for. Reciprocally, it encourages more people to spend more time in those areas. That is good considering downtown Lumberton is seeing more beautification and upgrades.

What is key in understanding the benefit of SmART Initiative success is that it takes a team. The other cities listed on the N.C. Arts Council’s page had support from their municipal governments, private investors and their communities. That work is beginning, but now we need more business to settle in and become profitable, and that may take time. However, Lumberton has some good leverage.

Studies suggest that projects like these benefit from a cultural arts hub, and the Carolina Civic Center is ours. Programs like the Alive After Five concerts, Rumba on the Lumber, the annual Christmas tree lighting and other events bring crowds to downtown throughout the year. Adelio’s Italian Restaurant provides a place for fine dining. The Robeson County Public Library and Exploration Station also provide educational programs to the public, and this all has the potential to attract more arts and business.

An article published in 2016 by the University of Arkansas’ Center For Community and Economic Development pointed further to the economic gains of murals and public art. In terms of downtown restoration, they come at a premium — Lumberton’s mural cost about $9,000 — and this investment contributes to tourism.

Murals are easy to maintain, and their lifespan could reach 25 years or more. Additionally, they engage the community, represent the history and values of its people and often tell a story, much like Lumberton’s mural. It gives people something to talk about.

When the first photos of Lumberton’s mural appeared on the Robeson County Arts Council’s page, many commented on the beauty of the work, and some even used the occasion to learn more about the scenes depicted on the wall — its daylilies, Venus flytrap and river life. It gathered people together to have positive dialogue, said Vanessa Abernathy, president of the Robeson County Arts Council.

“We must use the arts to grow and stabilize our local economies, especially along downtown main streets in the small towns of Robeson County,” said Abernathy.

James Bass Contributing columnist