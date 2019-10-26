Many Halloween events scheduled in Robeson County

Thousands of people are expected to attend Candy Fest on Thursday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. The event hosted by the City of Lumberton and Vertical Church will offer children more than $3,000 worth of candy to fill their buckets. Thousands of people are expected to attend Candy Fest on Thursday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. The event hosted by the City of Lumberton and Vertical Church will offer children more than $3,000 worth of candy to fill their buckets.

LUMBERTON — Parents and guardians can take advantage of the many safe alternatives for their children to load up on candy bars, lollipops, candy corn, and gummies this Halloween.

Several towns and churches will be celebrating Halloween with events for families who don’t feel safe knocking on doors.

The annual Candy Fest is the county’s largest event. It typically draws thousands of children for costume contests, inflatables, food, and decorated vehicle trunks packed with candy. Candy Fest, hosted by the City of Lumberton and Vertical Church, will take place at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tim Taylor, director of the Lumberton Recreation Department, said the event is a large draw each year not only because of the candy, but the safe environment for children to celebrate throughout the evening.

“We have a big area to work with so we’re able to allow an array of variety,” Taylor said. “We have the space for trunks, inflatables and hayrides.”

The amount of candy doesn’t hurt either. Although about 12 trunks will be decorated this year, the vehicles will be stuffed with $3,000 worth of candy for trick-or-treaters.

“Just going by previous years, we’re expecting about 3,000 (people),” Taylor said.

Sugar Art Custom Cakes and Sweets is using the spooky holiday as way to promote small businesses in the area. As of Thursday, about 30 small businesses signed up to be part of the Community Trunk-or-Treat event, which will take place Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sugar Arts parking lot. Sugar Arts is located at 1985 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

“I don’t think our small business get enough opportunities to interact with the community,” said Justin Herring, part-owner of Sugar Arts. “I wanted them to be a part of this and have us all come together.”

Besides the trunks, other highlights will be free face painting and the pumpkin painting station.

“We’ll have hundreds of pumpkins for the kids to decorate for free,” Herring said. “No carving because that gets messy.”

Free popcorn and cotton candy also will be available. Herring said the event is expected to draw more than 500 people.

Purple Door Productions and Biggs Park Mall are collaborating for a Halloween event. Children can celebrate early by taking part in the annual Great Halloween Scavenger Hunt on Saturday at Biggs Park Mall. This is Purple Door Productions and the mall’s third year hosting the hunt, which starts at 1 p.m.

There will be trick-or-treating, and children can meet and have their picture taken with their favorite Disney or Marvel characters. Trick-or-treating is open to children 2 years old to sixth grade and will be divided into two categories: 2-years-old to Pre-K and kindergarten to sixth grade.

A grand prize will be awarded to winners in each category.

Another option for children of all ages is the annual Fall Festival hosted by First Baptist Church in Red Springs. The festival will offer more than 50 trunks for kids to choose from. The festival is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will include free food, inflatable bounce houses, face painting and a balloon artist. The church is located at 701 E. Fourth Ave.

Several municipalities already have set their trick-or-treating hours for traditional candy grabbers on Halloween Day. Fairmont’s hours are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Maxton, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Lumberton, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Pembroke, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and Rowland, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Safety, to make Halloween a safe one:

— Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. Walk and don’t run from house to house.

— Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.

— Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.

— Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.

— Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.

— Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.

— Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

— Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.

— Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.

Thousands of people are expected to attend Candy Fest on Thursday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. The event hosted by the City of Lumberton and Vertical Church will offer children more than $3,000 worth of candy to fill their buckets. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_hallo-trunks-reduce_ne20181031195920652.jpg Thousands of people are expected to attend Candy Fest on Thursday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. The event hosted by the City of Lumberton and Vertical Church will offer children more than $3,000 worth of candy to fill their buckets.

Many events scheduled for trick-or-treaters

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.