NC Live is a valuable resource that can be found at the library

Schools and libraries go together like peanut butter and jelly, like bacon and eggs, hocus and pocus, Ross and Rachel … . I will stop, you get the idea!
North Carolinians have a tremendous amount of digital resources at their disposal, and they are entirely free with your library card.
While students have multiple resources within the school system for homework help, test prep, etc., libraries have traditionally been an additional go-to when students are researching projects or papers. We love that so many kids come through our doors when they need a book to match their costume for character week or for the wax museum at their schools. Our teens are still coming in for help with papers and projects also.
NC Live is a digital platform that can help students with anything from SAT test prep, college entrance exams, military entrance exams, or even help with choosing colleges and finding financial assistance. Most teens who are preparing for the next stage in life can be very overwhelmed with all of the choices and decisions they have to make. Preparation is key to great achievements in education.
If they need to improve their SAT scores, then NC Live is a valuable. NC Live offers free access to Gale’s Testing and Education Reference Center, an online resource that offers college readiness, test preparation and career development. We hope that you will contact us if you have any questions regarding how to access these resources.
As an outreach specialist for the Robeson County Public Library, I can present programs demonstrating NC Live for educators and/or students. I was recently invited to attend the Robeson County CTE’s eighth annual Career Expo and also Pembroke Day. I loved attending these programs and providing info to students and teachers about NC Live access. If you would like to schedule a program with me, please contact me at [email protected]
We are all better when we work together. So make sure you have your library card and then you too can access the following:
— Test prep: Full-length, timed practice exams that simulate the actual testing experience for AP, ACT, SAT, PSAT, GED, HiSET, TASC, LSAT, GRE exams and more. Additionally, career-oriented test prep for nursing programs (NCLEX), military (ASVAB), teaching (Praxis) and cosmetology are also included. Diagnostic pre-tests help users determine where they stand and how much preparation they need before taking an exam.
— College planning: Intuitive searches and quick results deliver information on more than 4,000 accredited schools, including school location, tuition, academics, admission requirements, campus life and much more.
— Financial aid tools: Helps students and parents discover financial aid sources and funding tips with tools like scholarship search, financial aid award analyzer, college savings calculator, tuition cost finder and more.
— Career development: The Resume Builder and Virtual Careers Library tools assist students and job seekers in building essential career skills. Users at any career stage can learn how to build a resume, cover letter and get interviewing tips.
— International tools: Helps individuals prepare to pass the TOEFL (iBT), TOEFL (PBT), TOEIC and U.S. Citizenship tests with online practice tests and eBooks, https://www.nclive.org.
Caroline Lloyd is an outreach specialist for the Robeson County Public Library. She can be reached at [email protected]