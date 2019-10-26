Couple celebrates anniversary No. 74

Saturday marks 74 years of marriage between J. Henry and Mary Cox. The couple united in matrimony in Dillon, S.C. on Oct. 26, 1945. They have a son, a grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

